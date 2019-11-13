Global Knee Replacement Market: About this market This knee replacement market analysis considers sales from TKR, RKR, and PKR products. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the total knee replacement (TKR) segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising incidence rate of end-stage arthritic conditions will play a vital role in the TKR segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global knee replacement market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors and increasing number of knee replacement surgeries. However, high implant prices coupled with decreasing reimbursement, shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons, and limitations and complications associated with knee replacement procedures, may hamper the growth of the knee replacement industry over the forecast period.



Global Knee Replacement Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors

Knee replacement surgeries are in demand due to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, hemophilia, gout, dysplasia, avascular necrosis, and knee injury. Moreover, there is also an increase in the risk factors associated with osteoarthritis. The significant risk factors identified are obesity, geriatric population, and a few orthopedic conditions, including gout, knee injury, and others. Advances in healthcare facilities have increased the number of knee replacement surgeries over the past few years. This increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors will lead to the expansion of the global knee replacement market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on robotic knee implantation surgeries

Technological advances in knee replacement majorly aim at improving the precision of manually controlled intraoperative variables. The demand for robotic knee replacement surgeries is rising because of factors such as improved accuracy of lower leg alignment, component positioning, and soft tissue balancing. There is an increasing focus on the development of computer navigation and robotic-assisted systems. These systems help in the accuracy of bone removal and implant placement, resulting in the improved outcomes and functioning of the knee. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few significant players, the global knee replacement market is highly concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading knee replacement manufacturers, that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conformis Inc., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medacta International SA, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the knee replacement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

