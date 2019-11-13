Global Vaccines Market: About this market This vaccines market analysis considers sales from both prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccine types. Our analysis also considers the sales of vaccines in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the prophylactic vaccines segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high safety and efficacy will play a significant role in the prophylactic vaccines segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global vaccines market report looks at factors such as increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches, approval of vaccines and strong pipeline, and increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines. However, high costs of vaccine research, development, and manufacturing, product recalls, and safety concerns may hamper the growth of the vaccines industry over the forecast period.



Global Vaccines Market: Overview

Increasing the use of adjuvants in vaccines

With the increasing use of vaccines to treat and prevent life-threatening diseases, vendors are focusing on strategies for the development of effective new vaccines and usage of suitable adjuvants. They work by improving the humoral and cell-mediated immune response to vaccine antigens. The rise of the use of adjuvants, such as immunologic adjuvants, in new vaccines has increased to combat emerging new pathogens and re-emerging old pathogens. The demand for such vaccines is also high because of their long-lasting protective immune response. This will lead to the expansion of the global vaccines market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Development of nanoparticle vaccines

The nanoparticle-based vaccines have higher immunization and targeted delivery attributes. This has led the vendors to invest in R&D of nanoparticle vaccines due to the ongoing research to develop vaccines against specific diseases. For instance, prophylactic vaccines are associated with the risk of regaining their pathogenicity under certain immunocompromised conditions. This limitation can be overcome by using nanoparticle vaccines. Such development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global vaccines market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading vaccines manufacturers, that include Bavarian Nordic AS, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi

Also, the vaccine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

