Global Knee Reconstruction Market: About this market This knee reconstruction market analysis considers sales from fixation devices and bone graft products. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the fixation devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and new product launches will play a significant role in the fixation devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global knee reconstruction market report looks at factors such as increasing incidence of knee injuries, expanding a number of product launches, and increasing M&A activities. However, high costs related to knee reconstruction, product recalls, and stringent regulations and complications associated with knee reconstruction surgeries may hamper the growth of the knee reconstruction industry over the forecast period.



Global Knee Reconstruction Market: Overview

Increasing incidence of knee injuries

The increase in the number of individuals involved in physical activities associated with public health initiatives and sport-related activities, is increasing the incidence rate of ACL injuries. This augments the demand for knee reconstructions. Vendors are capitalizing on this situation and are focusing on developing technologically advanced orthopedic devices for pediatric patients. Moreover, they are launching new products to expand their product portfolios and increase sales. Increasing incidence of knee injuries will lead to the expansion of the global knee reconstruction market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Integration of software tools in knee reconstruction surgeries

The increasing emergence of artificial intelligence and RADAR software in orthopedic industries is encouraging the key players to integrate their systems and devices with software tools to provide more accuracy and reduce the failure rate of knee surgeries. Robotic surgeries promote higher accuracy in femoral rotational alignment compared with conventional surgery. Moreover, such surgeries lessen the dependence of procedural outcomes on the expertise of surgeons. Such technological advances and the increasing integration of software-and-computer assisted surgeries in knee surgical procedures is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global knee reconstruction market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knee reconstruction manufacturers, that include Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Corin Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LifeNet Health Inc., Medtronic Plc, OrthoPediatrics Corp., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the knee reconstruction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

