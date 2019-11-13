Global Smart Mattress Market: About this market This smart mattress market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart mattress in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing focus of vendors on expanding their presence by opening new stores and entering into partnerships will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart mattress market report looks at factors such as premiumization through product innovations and the introduction of new features, increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet, and rising demand for premium smart mattresses. However, increase in price wars among existing vendors, app interface issues in smart mattresses, and complexities in supply chain operations may hamper the growth of the smart mattress industry over the forecast period.



Global Smart Mattress Market: Overview

Increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet

The rising penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet has boosted the demand for connected devices, such as smart mattresses and smart monitors. The compatibility of smart mattresses with different mobile operating systems, such as Android and iOS platforms have made smart mattresses accessible to more people. Improved network coverage and advanced technologies, such as 3G, 4G, and LTE will further support this trend. Hence, people are increasingly using smartphones to monitor their sleeping patterns which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global smart mattress market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Introduction of smart mattresses that are compatible with smart speakers

Product innovations and user interfaces of smart speakers drive the adoption of smart speakers in smart mattresses. Smart speakers feature voice control and allow users to make calls and send/receive messages through a personal assistant. These speakers can also connect to the cloud and play music from Prime Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and others. Vendors are increasingly focusing on developing smart mattresses that are compatible with such smart speakers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global smart mattress market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading smart mattress manufacturers, that include Amanda Sleep, Eight Sleep Inc., iOBED Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Naturaliterie, ReST, Simmons Bedding Company, Sleep Number Corp., Tempur Sealy International Inc., and Variowell Development GmbH.

Also, the smart mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

