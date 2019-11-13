U.S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

U. S. Large Screen Display Market by Screen Size (100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and Above 300 inch): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

Large screen displays are a class of large display screen formats, which improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages. In addition, these displays ensure higher durability and enhanced performance as against traditional display screens. Large screen displays are mostly suited for retail store, lobby, control room, or other professional application.

The display industry is witnessing considerable growth with the commercialization of newer display technologies such as MicroLED and quantum dots. Increase in demand for display panels with high resolution, enhanced picture quality, and better response time is expected to direct the large display market toward major innovations. There is an increase in the demand for large screen displays owing to growth in trends in outdoor events such as music concerts, sports events, political assemblies, brand endorsements, and product launches.

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization, and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the large screen display market in the U.S. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, emerging display technology such as MicroLED and quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large-screen displays offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the country. Quantum dots displays and MicroLED displays are the emerging technologies with enhanced features as against traditional LCD and OLED displays. These large screen displays are built upon traditional LCD display systems, optimizing performance, picture quality, and energy efficiency by incorporating a layer of quantum dots and MicroLEDs into the LCD or OLED matrix. In quantum dots large screen displays, a layer of quantum dots is overlaid on a blue LED backlight, which emits all the blue light visible onscreen while supplying the energy required for red and green quantum dots to fluoresce their respective colors.

The U.S. large screen display market analysis includes screen size and is studied across 100 inch to 149 inch, 150 inch to 199 inch, 200 inch to 300 inch, and above 300 inch.

The 100 inch to 149 inch segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017. The above 300 inch segment serves as the top investment pocket of the U.S. large screen display market, due to increase in the usage of large screen displays in areas such as entertainment centers, airports, and public spaces, which provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The key players operating in the U.S. large screen display market are NEC, Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation of North America, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tabler System Inc. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the U.S. large screen display market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY DISPLAY TYPE

• 100 to 149 inch

• 150 to 199 inch

• 200 to 300 inch

• Above 300 inch



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

• iSEMC (HHSD Technology)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Electronics

• NEC Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Planar Systems

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• ViewSonic Corporation

• Volanti Displays

