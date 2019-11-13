North America Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market, By Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Order Management, Warehouse Management, Logistics Management, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), and Industry Verticals (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, and Others): Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Supply Chain As A Service Market, By Component, Application, Organization Size, and Industry Verticals: Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793232/?utm_source=GNW



Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. This allows an enterprise to focus on its core compatibilities. The SCaaS providers customize the supply chain management for an enterprise to efficiently deliver the services. The SCaaS providers can help both the major enterprises and small & medium enterprises to streamline their supply chain networks. The key players, such as DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, United Parcel Service, Inc. and others, provide innovative solutions and services to end users. The North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.



Factors such as significant growth of the retail industry is driven by proliferation of mobile devices and internet penetration in emerging economies and increase in requirement for managing logistics services among several end users, drive the North America supply chain as a service market. In addition, rise in consumer expectations is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns pertaining to enterprise critical information among end users is the major factor that impede the market growth. However, integration of blockchain technology and omni-channel supply chain approach are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America market.



The North America supply chain as a service (SCAAS) market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and country. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Depending on application, it is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others. The others application segment includes vendors management and supplier management. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises. In addition, the market includes several industry verticals such as retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, government & defense, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.



The North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market is dominated by key players such as Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilités Group), Kuehne + Nagel, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.



KEY BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services



BY APPLICATION

• Order Management

• Warehouse Management

• Logistics Management

• Others



BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Large enterprises

• Small & medium enterprises



BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Government & Defense

• Others



BY COUNTRY

• U.S.

• Canada



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Accenture

• CEVA Logistics

• DHL International GmbH

• FedEx Corporation

• GEODIS (SNCF Mobilités Group)

• Kuehne + Nagel

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

• Zensar Technologies Ltd.

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793232/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.