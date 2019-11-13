U.S. Biliary Stents Market by Type, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

U. S. Biliary Stents Market by Type (Metal Biliary stents, and Plastic Biliary stents), Application (Malignant Obstruction, Benign Biliary Strictures, Biliary Leaks, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025.

The U.S. biliary stents market was valued at $316 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $474 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. A biliary metal stent also known as a bile duct stent is a flexible metallic tube specifically designed to open a patient’s bile duct that has been blocked or partially blocked. A biliary stent is inserted to reduce or eliminate the blockage. Once it is in place in the obstructed part, the stent expands and opens the channel so that fluids can continue to move to the intestine. Metallic stents are generally made with cobalt-chromium (stainless steel) or an alloy, including nickel-titanium (nitinol), which is a shape memory alloy.

The significant rise in the prevalence of pancreatic cancer and other biliary diseases across the U.S. is one of the major factors that drives the biliary stents market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society (2019), pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the U.S. and about 7% of all cancer deaths. In addition, technological advancements associated with biliary stents and surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures further contributes to the market growth.

Although the U.S. biliary stents market continues to grow, certain factors hamper the growth of this market. The complications and high costs associated with biliary stents are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of innovative smartphone applications leading to better adoption and opportunities in the emerging economies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the U.S. biliary stents market.

The U.S. biliary stent market is segmented based on type, application, and end user. Based on type, it is categorized into biliary metal stents, and biliary plastic stents. Based on application, the market is categorized into malignant obstruction, benign biliary strictures, biliary leaks, and others. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The major companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical, Olympus Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., and others.



Key Market Segments

• By Type

o Metal biliary stents

o Plastic biliary stents

• By Application

o Malignant obstruction

o Benign biliary strictures

o Biliary leaks

o Others

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory surgical centers

