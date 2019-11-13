UNITA set to get third president in history

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 13 - The main opposition UNITA party will have the third president that will lead this political organisation, as the current leader Isaías Samakuva will no longer be the party president, after 16 years at the helm of this organisation. ,

The election of the third president will happen during the thirteenth congress to start this Wednesday in Luanda.

However, five candidates are vying for succession, after an intense campaign coupled with almost convergent speech focused on continuing the projects of the previous leaders.

Isaías Samakuva decided not to seek another bid for the post he held since the party’s 9th congress in 2003.

The decision opened the possibility for his comrades to run for the party’s top position.

The five candidates are Raúl Danda, Alcides Sakala, Kamalata Numa, Jose Pedro Katchiungo and Adalberto da Costa Fernandes.

At least 1,150 delegates are expected to elect the president who will lead the party during the event.

Raúl Danda holds currently the position of party’s deputy leader.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior, leader of the parliamentary bench of UNITA.

Alcides Sakala Simões is party spokesman and MP to the National Assembly.

Another candidate, Abílio Camalata Numa, Master in Strategic Department and Innovation Management.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.