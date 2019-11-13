Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: About this market This neonatal hearing screening devices market analysis considers sales from both desktop and compact devices, and handheld device products.

Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the desktop and compact devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increased memory space for data storage, easy upgradation, fast processing, and cost-effectiveness will play a significant role in the desktop and compact devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global neonatal hearing screening devices report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of hearing disorders in newborns, increase in product launches, and increasing funding for research in hearing screening. However, high costs associated with neonatal hearing screening, dearth of skilled professionals for newborn hearing screening, and social stigma associated with neonatal hearing screening may hamper the growth of the neonatal hearing screening devices industry over the forecast period.



Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of hearing disorders in newborns

Genetic issues and certain environmental factors, such as maternal infections during pregnancy and complications after birth are responsible for hearing loss among newborn babies. Hearing loss is one of the most prevalent birth defects in newborns and can severely affect an infant’s ability to learn a language and develop speech. Thus, the increasing prevalence of hearing loss and hearing impairment and the future complications associates with it will boost the growth of the neonatal hearing screening devices market during the forecast at a CAGR of over 5%.

Technological advancements in neonatal screening devices

The technological advancements in neonatal screening devices improves the workflow and deliver accurate quality data to perform effective neonatal hearing screening. The next-generation devices are incorporated with a wide range of features related to flexible data entry, expanded input options, and seamless data management that enhance the usability of the neonatal hearing screening devices. The development of such neonatal hearing screening devices with unique technological features will enhance the comfort of patients as well as healthcare professionals. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global neonatal hearing screening devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neonatal hearing screening devices manufacturers, that include Demant AS, ECHODIA, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Intelligent Hearing Systems, M.R.S. Srl, Natus Medical Inc., Otodynamics Ltd., PATH MEDICAL GmbH, Pilot Blankenfelde GmbH, and Vivosonic Inc.

Also, the neonatal hearing screening devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

