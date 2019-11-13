Global Fire Trucks Market: About this market This fire trucks market analysis considers sales from pumper/tanker, aerial vehicle, and other types. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Trucks Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826777/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the pumper/tanker segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing preference for new-generation pumpers will play a significant role in the pumper/tanker segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fire trucks market report looks at factors such as availability of fire truck leasing services, adoption of new-generation fire trucks, and expanding urban and commercial construction. However, the volatility of raw material prices, product recalls, and continuous change in customer requirements may hamper the growth of the fire trucks industry over the forecast period.



Global Fire Trucks Market: Overview

Adoption of new-generation fire trucks

New-generation fire trucks are also being equipped with advanced safety equipment and firefighting technologies. The rising demand for new-generation fire trucks has encouraged market vendors to develop innovative fire truck designs to overcome challenges such as difficulty in entering narrow areas or areas where vehicles are parked on both sides of the road. Thus, fire truck manufacturers are focusing on the development of new-generation, small-sized trucks that can easily maneuver through narrow roads leading to the expansion of the global fire trucks market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Development of electric fire trucks

To minimize the harmful effects of global warming on climate change, countries across the world are implementing stringent regulations on the emissions from industries and vehicles. Hence, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly focusing on the development of zero or low-emission vehicles. Supportive government subsidies and policies, decreasing battery prices, and enhanced performance capabilities of EVs will further boost the adoption of EVs by consumers. This has led the fire truck manufacturers to develop electric fire trucks. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fire trucks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire trucks manufacturers, that include Chase Enterprise (Siam) Co. Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, ITURRI SA, Morita Holdings Corp., NAFFCO FZCO, Oshkosh Corp., REV Group Inc., Rosenbauer International AG, and Spartan Motors Inc.

Also, the fire trucks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826777/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.