Global CT Scanners Market: About this market This CT scanners market analysis considers sales from both standalone and portable products. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW.

In 2019, the standalone segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances coupled with new product launches and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions will play a significant role in the standalone segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global CT scanners market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising number of new product launches, and the growing number of M&A activities. However, high costs associated with CT imaging, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the CT scanners industry over the forecast period.



Global CT Scanners Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions

The rising incidences of cancer across the world has resulted in increasing demand for CT scanners for cancer screening and diagnosis. Similarly, the increasing incidences of other chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, have also boosted the demand for CT scanners. Thus, increasing the prevalence of such chronic conditions will lead to the expansion of the global CT scanners market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Emergence of digital health players

The emergence of digitalization, such as integration of AI with CT scanners, will help end-users to automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience and outcomes, and minimize the cost of care. AI techniques such as object detection and image segmentation will also help radiologists and technicians to improve accuracy, increase productivity, and reduce errors in diagnosis. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global CT scanners market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CT scanners manufacturers, that include Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., J. Morita Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Also, the CT scanners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

