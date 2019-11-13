Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market: About this market This internet protocol (IP) camera market analysis considers sales from both centralized IP cameras and decentralized IP camera connectivity.

Our report also considers the sales of IP cameras in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the centralized IP camera segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as more storage capacity will play a vital role in the centralized IP camera segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global internet protocol (IP) camera market report looks at factors such as growth of video analytics, increase in criminal activities, and rise in the adoption of smart homes. However, privacy concerns, high costs of installation of IP cameras, and potential risk of hacking may hamper the growth of the internet protocol (IP) camera industry over the forecast period.



Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market: Overview

The rise in the adoption of smart homes

The growing need for security, convenience, and entertainment, has led to an increase in demand for smart homes. With an increase in the number of thefts and burglaries, the residential sector is adopting security solutions, such as IP cameras. The installation of IP cameras and smart motion sensors in residential properties will allow homeowners to monitor their homes remotely. The rising adoption of smart homes will further increase the demand for IP cameras as video surveillance and security form an integral part of these homes. This rise in the adoption of smart homes will lead to the expansion of the global IP cameras market at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The emergence of H.265 IP cameras

H.265 is an advanced video compression standard that can produce high-resolution images and videos, such as 4K and 8K ultra footage, with less bandwidth usage, better video quality, and high storage consumption. Moreover, they provide deblocking filter and motion vector prediction, resulting in high encoding efficiency. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global internet protocol (IP) camera market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading internet protocol (IP) camera manufacturers, that include Axis Communications AB, Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Z3 Technology LLC, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Also, the internet protocol (IP) camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

