Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market: About this market This galacto-oligosaccharide market analysis considers sales from syrup and powder-based products. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2019, the syrup segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high solubility and easy consumption will play a significant role in the syrup segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global syrup market report looks at factors such as increasing need for supplementary nutrients among infants, growing popularity of e-commerce in healthcare industry, and health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide. However, counterfeit products, relatively high costs of galacto-oligosaccharide products, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide industry over the forecast period.



Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market: Overview

Health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide

Owing to the health benefits such as, stimulation of immune functions, the absorption of essential nutrients, the production of powerful anti-oxidant H2 gas, and the synthesis of certain vitamin and minerals, galacto-oligosaccharide are used in applications such as prebiotics and nutritional supplements in the healthcare, and food and beverage industry. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global galacto-oligosaccharide market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases

Nutraceuticals are a major share of prebiotics. Prebiotics such as, galacto-oligosaccharide, are used in various applications in health care industry, especially in managing certain chronic diseases. These are also used for the treatment of hay fever, Crohn’s disease, diarrhea, digestive disorders, flu, and food allergies. Thus, the use of nutraceuticals and prebiotics in treating chronic diseases is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global galacto-oligosaccharide market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading galacto-oligosaccharide manufacturers, that include Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., Clasado BioSciences, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Lactose (India) Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corp. Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological co. Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Also, the galacto-oligosaccharide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

