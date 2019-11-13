Breath Biopsies: A Revolutionary Approach for Noninvasive Diagnosis

Report Includes: - Detailed discussion on breath as a snapshot of an individuals’ health. - Assessment of the role of breath biopsy in drug development, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders and CNS diseases.

- Discussion about proton?transfer?reaction time? of?flight mass spectrometry (PTR?ToF?MS), gas chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometers (GC-TOF-MS) and field asymmetric ion mobility spectrometry (FAIMS)

- Coverage of latest developments in breath biopsy research & analysis and strategies adopted by institutes and start-up companies to identify and enhance breath biopsy in drug development



In the future, a variety of conditions may be diagnosed with a simple breath test.Researchers are looking beyond blood tests and solid/liquid biopsies to find other sources of information to diagnose disease.



Every time an individual breathes, thousands of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and volatile fatty acids (VFAs), the breakdown products of lipids and proteins,1 are released into the breath. These novel biomarkers are by-products of metabolism, and can provide a snapshot of an individual’s health.

