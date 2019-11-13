The pre-terminated systems market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0%

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing number of data centers and the rising demand for transmission bandwidth and network reliability. The growing trend of VoIP, LTE, and 5G networks provides a major opportunity to players in the pre-terminated systems market.

However, the high implementation cost of pre-terminated solutions restrains the market growth.



Enterprises and data centers vertical to hold significant share of pre-terminated systems market by 2024

The pre-terminated systems market for the enterprises and data centers vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.In the vertical, the network of cabling systems plays a vital role in the smooth and faster transmission of voice, data, and video signals from one point to another or from one system to another by connecting two distinct user locations for sharing information.



Pre-terminated solutions are used to provide a plug-and-play solution for links between switches, servers, patch panels, and zone distribution areas in data centers and IT and telecom facilities, thereby driving the growth of this market for these verticals.



APAC to be largest pre-terminated systems market by 2024

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the pre-terminated systems market during the forecast period.Data centers in this region are undergoing a dramatic change owing to the digital transformation of businesses.



An increase in public and private sector investments in infrastructure projects to meet the demands of several industries, such as enterprise, banking, telecom, and government, is expected to drive the growth of the pre-terminated systems market in APAC.



Research Coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the pre-terminated systems market by component, the market is segmented into cables, connectors, adapter plates, patch panels, patch cords, cassette modules, pigtails, and fiber enclosures.Based on services, the market is segmented into design and engineering, installation, and post-installation services (maintenance, support & monitoring services).



By vertical, the pre-terminated systems market has been segmented into government & defense; enterprises & data centers; IT & telecom; energy and utilities; manufacturing; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; media and entertainment; and others. The study also forecasts the size of the market based on 4 regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



