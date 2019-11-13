Focused ion beam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024

The focused ion beam market is projected to grow from USD 820 million in 2019 to USD 1,185 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 6% from 2019 to 2024. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include rise in demand for failure analysis in the electronics & semiconductor industry and increase in demand for ion beam lithography process using focused ion beam systems for producing patterns across the surface of samples.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Focused Ion Beam Market by Ion Source, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826803/?utm_source=GNW





The Ga+ liquid metal segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among ion sources, the Ga+ liquid metal segment is projected to lead the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024. Ga+ liquid metal ion source is the widely used one by end users as it offers small size ion beam (5nm), requires small emission area, offers high brightness (>106 A/cm-sr), has low melting pressure (29.8?), provides focusable beam with high current density, has low vapor pressure, etc. Furthermore, Ga+ liquid metal focused ion beam systems are used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical for failure analysis, TEM sample preparation, IC repair and modification, nanofabrication, and ion microscopy applications. These systems are used to design and develop fine patterns and detailed structures over the stretched regions of samples that otherwise are time-consuming.



The failure analysis segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among applications, the failure analysis segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.The growth of the failure analysis segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of focused ion beam systems for carrying out failure analysis of components or devices to recognize the cause leading to their failure during their manufacturing process.



Manufacturers use focused ion beam systems to test and analyze the performance of different components or devices, thereby leading to an increased demand for these systems from the electronics & semiconductor vertical.



The electronics & semiconductor segment held the largest share of the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024.

Among verticals, the electronics & semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2019.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for fast, compact, pocket-friendly, and highly power-efficient portable devices.



As the size of electronic components shrinks, it affects their reliability and performance. Focused ion beam systems are required to analyze the performance of these components.



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2024.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2024.Technological advancements in the electronics & semiconductor vertical, new product launches undertaken by leading players in the focused ion beam ecosystem, and increased adoption of focused ion beam systems in numerous universities and research institutes, are expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America.



The market in the US is expected to experience the highest traction during the forecast period as a significant number of organizations based in the country are involved in the manufacturing of focused ion beam systems.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 37%, Tier 2 = 20%, and Tier 3 = 43%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 34%, Directors = 24%, and Others (Managers, Scientists, and University Researchers) = 42%

• By Region: North America = 60%, Europe = 18%, APAC = 12%, and RoW = 10%



Major players profiled in this report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

• ZEISS International (Germany)

• Tescan (UK)

• JEOL Ltd. (Japan)

• HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• A&D Company, Limited (Japan)



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the focused ion beam market based on ion source, application, vertical, and region.Based on ion source, the focused ion beam market has been segmented into Ga+ liquid metal, gas field, and plasma.



Based on application, the market has been divided into failure analysis, nanofabrication, device modification, circuit edit, and counterfeit detection.Based on vertical, the focused ion beam market has been classified into electronics & semiconductor, industrial science, bioscience, and material science.



The market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the focused ion beam market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market as well as its segments and subsegments.

2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market as well as growth strategies such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions adopted by the major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826803/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.