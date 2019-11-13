Global Security and Law Enforcement Robots Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Security and law enforcement robots are mobile robots that can be autonomous in operations or remotely operated. These robots assist defense and police officials in carrying out their day-to-day activities. These robots are mainly used in unmanned transportation and defense operations, such as border patrolling and bomb detection, thus reducing the risk to human life. During 2017, the unmanned logistics segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Unmanned logistic vehicles like unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) can be widely used in battlefields for the transportation of useful materials like food, water, and ammunition.
These robots are stiff, strong, and flexible which makes them capable of moving in and around the field location. Additionally, they also have no limitations for any operation and deployment in any environment. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Security and Law Enforcement Robots manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The Following Manufacturers Are Covered:
Boston Dynamics
Endeavor Robotics
Lockheed Martin
SMP Robotics
Cobalt Robotics
SuperDroid Robots
Northrop Grumman Remotec
In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. This will mainly attribute to the increasing dissonance in the society due to crimes. Additionally, the increasing instances of illegal border activities and threats will also promote the usage of security and law enforcement robots in this region. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Security and Law Enforcement Robots in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment By Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
This report focuses on Security and Law Enforcement Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security and Law Enforcement Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment By Type
Security Robots
Law Enforcement Robots
Segment By Application
Unmanned Logistics
Border Patrolling and Bomb Detection
Law Enforcement
Other
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
