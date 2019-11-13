Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.2 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market by Process (Selection, Hybridization, Mutation Breeding), Type (Conventional Breeding, Others), Trait, Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key contributing factors for the market growth are increasing demand for enhanced crop varieties using modern breeding techniques and exponential reduction in the cost of genomic solutions. The global plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is expected to grow from USD 6.3 Million in 2017 to USD 21.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

The CRISPR-Cas9 system is defined as a plant breeding innovation that uses site-directed nucleases to target and transform DNA with great accuracy. It was developed in 2012 by scientists from the University of California, Berkeley, and has received a lot of focus in recent years due to its wide range of uses, including biological research, breeding and development of crops and animals, and human health applications. It also includes gene silencing, DNA-free CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, homology-directed repair (HDR), and transient gene silencing or transcriptional repression (CRISPR).

Increasing demand for enhanced crop varieties using modern breeding techniques is a major factor driving the market. Also, exponential reduction in the cost of genomic solutions and advancements in technology ensure strong market growth. High cost associated with modern breeding methods as compared to conventional breeding, poor laboratory infrastructure and lack of validated markers hampers the growth of the market. However, rising investments from seed companies and favourable regulations for molecular breeding may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market are Bayer, Syngenta, KWS, DowDuPont, Eurofins, SGS, Advanta Seeds, Benson Hill Biosystems, Bioconsortia, DLF, Equinom, Evogene, Groupe Limagrain, Hudson River Biotechnology, Land O’lakes, Pacific Biosciences, SGS, and Syngenta among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Bayer announces the renewal of the partnership with White Ribbon Alliance. They will extend their partnership and expand their initiative to help women in low and middle-income countries gain the knowledge and confidence needed to direct their health and that of their families. Bayer and White Ribbon Alliance have committed to work together for another three years, supported by a $1.5 million commitment from Bayer. This builds on the $1.3 million in programs and services Bayer committed to the partnership in 2015.

For instance in 2019, Syngenta globally introduced VAYANTIS. VAYANTIS is a new fungicide seed treatment mode of action to address grower needs in corn, soybeans, canola, oilseed rape and cereals. VAYANTIS contains PICARBUTRAZOX, a new active ingredient from a novel chemical class developed by Nippon Soda. It provides outstanding control of diseases such as Pythium and Phytophthora to ensure better germination, stronger stand establishment and higher yields. In tackling particularly Pythium, farmers will be able to adopt reduced and/or no-tillage cropping systems to protect the soil and avoid having to replant.

The hybridization segment held the largest market share of 45.70% in 2017

The process segment is classified into selection, hybridization and mutation breeding. The hybridization segment is dominated the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market in 2017 with a market share of 45.70%. The most successful applications of hybridization breeding are the utilization of heterosis and generation of seedless horticultural crops, such as watermelon, by employing diploid and tetraploid parents.

Biotechnological method segment valued around USD 3.99 Million in 2017

The type segment includes conventional breeding and biotechnological method. Biotechnological method segment valued around USD 3.99 Million & dominated the market in 2017. The increasing implementation of hybrid and molecular breeding techniques in developing countries and the rising cultivation of GM crops in the Americas are the factors contributing to its high growth.

The herbicide tolerance segment held the largest market share of 36.90% in 2017

Trait segment is divided into segments such as herbicide tolerance, disease resistance, yield improvement and other traits. The herbicide tolerance segment dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of 36.90%. Rising regulations on the use of chemical pesticides and increasing instances of pest attacks during the early germination phase have risen considerably due to the need for pesticide-tolerant seeds.

The cereals & grains segment valued around USD 2.40 Million in 2017

The application segment includes cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crop types. The cereals & grains segment valued around USD 2.40 Million and dominated the market in 2017. Corn, wheat, and rice are the major cereals bred with advanced technologies such as molecular breeding and genetic techniques. The availability of germplasm for these crops encourages the adoption of advanced breeding techniques.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global plant breeding and CRISPR plants market with USD 2.72 Million in 2017. The Asia Pacific region is a major manufacturing hub owing to the ever-increasing demand for commercial seeds in the Asian market aligned with the growing economic growth conditions. Also, seed producers such as Bayer, Monsanto, and Syngenta have been showing increasing interest in tapping this potential market, wherein the companies have been expanding their R&D centres across the Asia Pacific. North America is the second fastest-growing region due to the increasing industrial value for corn and soybean in the US which is encouraging breeders to adopt advanced technologies for better yield, owing to which the adoption rate for genetics in this country remains high.

