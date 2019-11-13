Adaptive Strollers Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Adaptive Strollers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Adaptive Strollers Market

Adaptive strollers are the special types of strollers or pushchairs or medical strollers used by special children with special needs that provide comfortable seating and mobility keeping the children safe and comfortably supported. Adaptive strollers offer a lighter and more portable choice that enables patients with comfortable positioning and posture, adding to sacral pressure. These strollers are easier to use than wheelchairs in places like small doorways and hallways. Manual or commercial wheelchairs or strollers are most commonly used for the transportation of children with mobility challenges.

Adaptive strollers are not only used by infants and children, but it can also be used by young adults as a preferable alternative to wheelchairs. The cost of adaptive strollers is often less than wheelchairs. Adaptive strollers are equipped with accessories for nearly all sized clients and the frame adjustments and seating options vary significantly depending on the type of different models. All these factors have projected to boost the demand for the adaptive strollers market. The adaptive strollers market is expected to achieve significant growth since the number of special children is on the increase at a global scale.

The global adaptive stroller report studies the increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy, brain injuries, and spinal cord problems like Spinal Muscular Atrophy(SMA) and other neurodegenerative diseases in children. 1 in 323 children has been identified with CP according to CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network. The growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector are improving the mobility of patients which is driving the growth of the global adaptive strollers market. The market is also pacing due to the rise in parents who want independence and great mobility for special children.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4064213-global-adaptive-strollers-market-2019-2026

Key Players of Global Adaptive Strollers Market =>

Convaid Products, LLC, Deming Designs, Inc., Thomashilfen.us, Eurovema Ab, Adaptive Star, Ormesa, Invacare Corporation, Meyra, Performance Health, Special Tomato (Bergeron Health Care), and Sunrise Medical LLC

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the market segmentation by type, the global adaptive strollers can be split into Multiple Seats and Single seats. The Single seat product dominated for the year 2018 and is expected to remain at the same level of dominance over the forecast period of 2019-2026. On the basis of the market segmentation by distribution channel, the global adaptive strollers can be categorized as online retail, speciality stores and so on. And based on the market segmentation by application, the product can be classified as Traumatic Brain Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Developmental Delay, Spinal Muscular Atrophy and such others. Among these applications, the cerebral palsy segment occupied the most market share in 2018.

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa are the major hubs for the global market of adaptive strollers. North America dominated the adaptive strollers market in 2018 due to the increasing mobility disorders faced by the children and the rising healthcare spending by the government and supportive policies. According to the report, the U.S. is a driving market due to the increase in cases of cerebral palsy and spinal muscular atrophy. In the Asia Pacific region, it is estimated that there are 310000 children with cerebral palsy in China but the high cost of adaptive strollers is restraining the growth of the market in countries like China and India.

Industry News

Variety, a children’s charity, from 2012 to 2019 has distributed more than 2,500 adaptive-equipment items worth $4.3million granting mobility to special needs children in 56-county service areas in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, including Beaver, Lawrence, and Allegheny counties. This program called “My Bike”, “My Stroller” and “My Voice”, serves children aged 3 to 21 who have mental, physical or sensory disabilities.



Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4064213-global-adaptive-strollers-market-2019-2026



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.