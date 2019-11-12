Kenneth Kaunda supports Angolan president's leadership

Lusaka, ANGOLA, November 12 - The first Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, Monday in Lusaka highlighted the leadership of Angolan President João Lourenço and encouraged him to continue the ongoing reforms in Angola.,

“This is a new era to think of Angola as a strong, united nation in the pursuit of its noblest purposes,” writes Kenneth Kaunda in a congratulatory message on the 44th anniversary of National Independence, marked Monday 11 November.

The 95-year-old Zambian Independence Father read the message during a meeting on that same day at his residence with the Angolan ambassador to Zambia, Azevedo Xavier Francisco.

In the letter, Kaunda encourages Angola and Zambia to strengthen their relations, aiming at a cohesive and developed Africa.

Ambassador Azevedo Francisco thanked the Zambian nationalist for his contribution to the cause of the national liberation struggle.

The diplomat gave a verbal message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, in which he reiterated the figure of Kenneth Kaunda, as an active contributor in the process of struggle and liberation of the peoples in Africa.

Azevedo Xavier Francisco was appointed by President João Lourenço on 15 May this year as Ambassador to Zambia and accredited by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on 3 October.

