Aura Minerals Releases Its Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) announces that it has published its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results.



Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura, comments: “I am proud to announce these record-high operational results, which are based on our hard work on restarting Aranzazu, stabilizing San Andres and EPP, and a more favorable gold price in addition to our efforts on achieving operational excellence. I thank all our team for this outcome.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. The Company continues to explore options at Sao Francisco. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information on Aura, please visit Aura’s web site at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332

Email: info@auraminerals.com

Website: www.auraminerals.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.