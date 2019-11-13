Westport Big & Tall Finishes its Spring/ Summer 2020 Photoshoot in Jekyll Island, GA

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As October draws to a close and the Holiday season approaches , Westport completes yet another successful catalog photoshoot. This time, the Westport creative team chose a completely new location to be featured in the Spring and Summer 2020 catalogs – the historic Jekyll Island Club on the Georgia coast.Originally opened in 1888, the Jekyll Island Clubhouse and its surrounding properties thrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as an ultra-exclusive social club for the country’s wealthy elite. The families of business magnates such as J.P. Morgan and John D. Rockefeller, as well as the Vanderbilt family, were all prominent members during the club’s heyday. Jekyll Island was also where draft legislation for the creation of the U.S. Federal Reserve system was written in 1910. After the Great Depression and World War II, membership rates began to decline and the club fell into decline. When the state of Georgia bought Jekyll Island in 1947, the club became open to the public as a hotel.Even today, the Jekyll Island Club and its surroundings seem lost in time, evoking the old-money look and feel of its Gilded Age origins. The clubhouse is done in a Queen Anne revival architectural style that was popular at the time, and features a prominent single tower topped by a flagpole. A well-manicured front lawn features a croquet course, and many sprawling Southern live oak trees dot the grounds, all draped in Spanish moss.The striking scenery provides a perfect backdrop for Westport’s catalog, which the creative team made good use of during the photoshoot. Along with the iconic clubhouse and its annex, numerous other historic buildings on the hotel grounds were used in Westport’s photography. The Crane Cottage, first built in 1918, is done in a charming Mediterranean Revival style, with an open air courtyard and a central fountain. The exterior of the San Souci apartments, one of which was owned by J.P. Morgan himself, were also featured in several shots.Westport’s creative team also scouted for other notable sites around the island itself that they could use as a backdrop. The South Dunes picnic area, a beach on the ocean side of the island, made for a few great scenes with its sandy shores and thickets of sea oats. The boats docked at the Jekyll island marina were also featured prominently in a few lifestyle shots.After an extremely busy week of photography, the Westport team finally had the imagery it needed for its high-end menswear catalog, with the first Spring catalogs due to hit homes in early February 2020.Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Holiday 2019 menswear collection is now available to view and purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website. Please also visit Westport’s Facebook page Youtube channel , and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.By Stephan Belov



