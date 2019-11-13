LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Data Center and Collaboration Architecture Specializations in US

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, announced today renewal of its Cisco Advanced Data Center and Collaboration Architecture Specializations in US. This recognizes that LaSalle has again fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, design and deploy comprehensive Cisco Data Center and Collaboration Architecture solutions.



With these Specializations, LaSalle shows expertise in converged infrastructure, multicloud hybrid computing, application or infrastructure as a service, analytics, unified communications, conferencing, customer care, and collaboration endpoints. This along with LAMP , LaSalle’s cloud-based technology information management platform, provides an outstanding experience and unparalleled data visibility for LaSalle customers.

“The LaSalle team is tireless in our effort to provide the expertise our customers rely upon,” said Steven Robb, senior vice president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “We continue to renew our Cisco specializations to ensure that each customer is getting the performance and reliability they need across the entire network environment.”

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Gold Certified Partner and Cisco Trusted Lifecycle Advisor with Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration as well as UCCE ATP. LaSalle holds Cisco Advanced Specializations in Customer Experience, Security Architecture, and many other Cisco credentials .

The Cisco Channel Partner Program provides a framework for partners to build the sales, technical and Cisco Lifecycle Services skills required to deliver Cisco solutions to end customers. Through the program’s specializations and certifications, Cisco recognizes a partner’s expertise in deploying solutions based on Cisco advanced technologies and services. Using a third-party audit process, the program validates a partner’s technology skills, business practices, customer satisfaction, pre- and post-sales support and other critical factors considered when choosing a trusted partner.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.

