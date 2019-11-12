Ultimate Medical Academy’s Beth Garland Among the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “People First” Honorees

Garland joins prestigious group of human resources professionals honored for positive impact on employees and organizations

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beth Garland, UMA’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources, will be honored as a top human resources professional at the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s People First Awards on Thursday, Dec. 5 in St. Petersburg.

In her role at UMA, Garland is responsible for developing and implementing integrated Human Resources strategies, which encompass recruiting, engagement, talent management, philanthropy and HR operations.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal along with this incredible cohort of HR professionals in our community,” Garland said. “It is wonderful to know my colleagues believe I have a positive impact on UMA, but an individual’s impact is amplified many times over when they’re part of an organization like ours that is so dedicated not only to excellent student outcomes but also employee success.”

Garland joined UMA in December 2015 as Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations and has led several initiatives to improve and support career outcomes for students, including cultivating the Alumni Services and Regional Strategic Partnerships teams, while launching a national UMA branding effort in the healthcare industry.

Prior to joining UMA, Garland held the role of Chief Business Officer and Executive Director for Innovative Education, the online and continuing education unit of the University of South Florida. She also served in senior leadership roles for multiple startups in the education space. Garland holds a B.A. in English from Vanderbilt University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. She serves on the board of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce and was the Event Chair of the American Cancer Society’s 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Tampa Walk, which took place on Nov. 3.

“Beth is an ideal leader for UMA because she puts so much heart, care and humanity into her work,” said Nicole Anzuoni, UMA’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “Our team members are vital to our students’ success. They support students through their academic journeys and into their careers, and it’s important that those team members also have someone who champions their well-being and success. Beth is that person for UMA. We’re grateful for everything she brings to our team, our students and our community.”

About Ultimate Medical Academy: Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 55,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to more than 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, resume and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support, and more. UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

