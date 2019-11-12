Brompton Announces 1-Year Anniversary and Performance for Three Exchange Traded Funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BFIN, BFIN.U, BPRF, BPRF.U) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce the 1-year anniversary for Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF (TSX: BPRF), Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSX: BDIV), and Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF (TSX: BFIN) (the “ETFs”) which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 18, 2018.







Compound Annual Return1 YTD 1-Yr Since

Inception Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF 16.1 % 11.0 % 11.4 % Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF 18.6 % 10.8 % 8.7 % Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF 22.5 % 8.9 % 5.3 %

Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF (TSX: BPRF) invests in an actively-managed portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. dollar denominated corporate preferred securities, trust preferred securities and other corporate debt that is rated Investment Grade. BPRF pays monthly distributions with a current distribution rate of 4.7% per annum.2 BPRF was the top-performing fund within Morningstar’s Canada Fund Preferred Share Fixed Income Category year-to-date (out of 73 funds) and over 1-year (out of 72 funds) as of October 31, 2019.3

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSX: BDIV) invests in an actively-managed portfolio consisting of global dividend growth companies with a market capitalization of at least $10 billion, that have a history (or in the Manager’s view a future likelihood) of dividend growth. In order to increase distributable cash and to reduce portfolio volatility, the Manager may write covered calls on up to 33% of BDIV’s portfolio. BDIV pays monthly distributions with a current distribution rate of 5.9% per annum.2 BDIV has achieved a top-quartile ranking out of 2,112 funds in the Canada Fund Global Equity Category year-to-date and 2nd quartile ranking out of 2,095 funds over 1-year as of October 31, 2019.3

Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF (TSX:BFIN) invests in an actively-managed portfolio consisting primarily of North American financial services companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion. In order to increase distributable cash and to reduce portfolio volatility, the Manager may write covered calls on up to 33% of BFIN’s portfolio. BFIN pays monthly distributions with a current distribution rate of 5.0% per annum.2 BFIN has achieved a top-quartile ranking among 81 funds in the Canada Fund Financial Services Equity Category year-to-date and a 2nd quartile ranking out of 80 funds over 1-year as of October 31, 2019. 3

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

(1) Total return performance, as at October 31, 2019. Inception date October 18, 2018. The rates of return shown in the table are used only to illustrate the effect of the compound growth rate and are not intended to reflect future values of the ETF or returns on investment in the ETF. (2) Based on closing market price as at November 8, 2019. (3) BPRF: Morningstar absolute ranking within the Canada Fund Preferred Share Fixed Income category based on total return as at October 31, 2019. The Canada Fund Preferred Share Fixed Income category includes Canadian-domiciled open-end and exchange-traded funds that invest at least 90% of their fixed income holdings in preferred shares. BDIV and BFIN: Morningstar quartile ranking within the Canada Fund Global Equity Category (BDIV) and Canada Fund Financial Services Equity category (BFIN). Funds in the Global Equity category must invest in securities domiciled anywhere across the globe such that their average market capitalization is greater than the small/mid cap threshold, and invest more than 10% and less than 90% of their equity holdings in Canada or the U.S. Funds in the Financial Services Equity category must invest at least 90% of their equity holdings in the Financial Services sector. Rankings accessed on November 8, 2019. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. © 2019 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (i) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (ii) may not be copied or distributed; and (iii) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



