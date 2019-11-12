Bernadette Connaughton Appointed to Syneos Health Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), today announced the appointment of Bernadette Connaughton to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Bernadette, a biopharmaceutical launch and commercialization expert, to the Syneos Health Board,” said John Dineen, Chairman of the Syneos Health Board. “Her three-decade career in global strategic and leadership roles within large pharma will provide rich insights into the evolving needs of our customers. Her experience transforming operational models within these companies is especially valuable as we deliver our unique end-to-end model – an improved way of working across the clinical and commercial continuum – to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide.”

Connaughton will serve as a Class III director. With Connaughton’s appointment, the Company’s Board has been expanded from 10 to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Connaughton spent her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, building a consistent track record of improving operational models, achieving sales growth and improving profitability. She most recently served as President Intercontinental, including China, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East. In this role, she developed successful, multi-year commercialization strategies for a number of oncology, virology and immunology products.

Connaughton currently serves on the Board of Directors of Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq:ZEAL) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:HALO). She was previously a member of the Board of Directors of Visterra, Inc. From 2014 to 2016, she served on the Patient Access and European Markets Committees of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – Syneos Health brings together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. The Company shares insights, uses the latest technologies and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronnie Speight

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 919 745 2745

Email: Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com

Press/Media Contact:

Danielle DeForge

Executive Director, External Communications

Phone: +1 202 210 5992

Email: danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.