NextCure Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced a proposed public offering of 3,200,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, NextCure intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by NextCure. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases.

Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 IR@nextcure.com Media Inquiries Shai Biran, Ph.D. MacDougall (781) 235-3060 sbiran@macbiocom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.