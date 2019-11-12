Sigma Lithium to Speak at Deutsche Bank Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference in New York

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGMA) (OTCQB: SGMLF), is pleased to announce today that Ana Cabral-Gardner, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Director will speak at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference in New York City on Friday, November 15, 2019. She will be covering the themes of “Critical Minerals, Green Lithium and Financing a Project”. The main theme of the conference this year is “Assessing the Medium to Long Term Lithium Battery Dynamics – The Calm Before the Storm”. The conference will be hosted by Chris Terry, Deutsche Bank metals & mining research analyst. Ana will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.



ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma is a Canadian company that started to produce environmentally sustainable battery-grade lithium concentrate on a pilot scale in 2018, shipping high quality above 6% Li2O coarse lithium concentrate samples to potential customers in Asia. Based on the technical report titled “Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project, Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Final Report”, dated October 18, 2019 and with an effective date of September 16, 2019 (the “FS Technical Report”), a larger scale lithium concentration commercial production plant will contemplate a capacity of 220,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade low cost lithium concentrate. Sigma will be amongst the lowest cost producers of lithium concentrate globally.

Sigma is on track to achieve commercial production in 2021 of its “green” 6% battery grade lithium concentrate engineered with low impurities to the specifications of its customers in the fast-growing lithium-ion battery supply chain.

In order to secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chain, Sigma has adhered to the highest standards of environmental practices as part of its core purpose, since it initiated its activities in 2012. Sigma production process is powered by green hydroelectricity and the Company utilizes state of the art dry stacking tailings management and water recycling techniques in its beneficiation process.

Our corporate mission is to execute our strategy while embracing strict environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles. Sigma’s shareholders include some of the largest ESG-focused institutional investors in the world.

The FS Technical Report was prepared by leading mining consultancies and professional service firms Primero Group Americas Inc. (a subsidiary of Primero Group Ltd), SGS Geological Services, Worley Parsons and GE21 Consultoria Mineral. Individuals who were responsible for parts of the FS Technical Report, each of whom is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of Sigma, were: (i) Marc Antoine Laporte, P.Geo., M. Sc., of SGS Canada Inc., (ii) Ara Erzingatzian, P.Eng, of Primero Group Americas Inc., (iii) Kiedock Kim, P.Eng. Lead Process Engineer, of Primero Group Americas Inc. (iv) Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining Engineer of GE21 (v) Frederic Claridge, M.S., P.Eng., Senior Technical Director, Advisian Americas, a division of WorleyParsons Canada Services Ltd., (vi) Lucas Duerte, P.Eng., MSc, PMP.

