W&T Offshore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will also host one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com , on the “Overview” page in the Investor Relations section of the site. An updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted on the website under “Presentations” on November 14, prior to the presentation.

The Company’s senior management will be meeting with investors at the Capital One Securities 14th Annual Energy Conference in Houston, Texas on Thursday, December 12, 2019. W&T will not be making a formal presentation. An investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website on Thursday morning, December 12, under “Presentations.”

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 53 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 826,000 gross acres, including approximately 605,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 221,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com .

CONTACT: Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024 Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326



