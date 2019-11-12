Huazhu Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

A total of 5,151 hotels or 504,414 hotel rooms in operation as of September 30, 2019.



Hotel turnover 1 increased 19% year-over-year to RMB10 billion for the third quarter of 2019.

increased 19% year-over-year to RMB10 billion for the third quarter of 2019. Net revenues increased 10.4% year-over-year to RMB3.1 billion (US$427 million) 2 for the third quarter of 2019, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of 9%-11%.

for the third quarter of 2019, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of 9%-11%. The Company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Steigenberger Hotels Aktiengesellschaft, Germany (“Deutsche Hospitality”). The acquisition is expected to complete in January 2020.

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing hotel group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter of 2019 Operational Highlights

During the third quarter of 2019, Huazhu opened 548 hotels, including 13 leased (“leased-and-operated”) hotels and 535 manachised (“franchised-and-managed”) hotels and franchised hotels.





Huazhu closed a total of 62 hotels, including 12 leased hotels and 50 manachised and franchised hotels, during the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to three reasons:



a) With strategic focus to upgrade product and service quality, Huazhu temporarily closed 10 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes; and removed 18 hotels for non-compliance with Huazhu’s brand and operating standards.



b) Property-related issues, including rezoning and expiry of leases, which resulted in the closure of 19 hotels.



c) 15 manachised hotels were closed due to operating losses.





a) With strategic focus to upgrade product and service quality, Huazhu temporarily closed 10 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes; and removed 18 hotels for non-compliance with Huazhu’s brand and operating standards. b) Property-related issues, including rezoning and expiry of leases, which resulted in the closure of 19 hotels. c) 15 manachised hotels were closed due to operating losses. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu had 697 leased hotels, 4,087 manachised hotels, and 367 franchised hotels in operation in 420 China cities. The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 504,414, an increase of 23% from a year ago. The rooms under midscale and upscale brands accounted for 45% of total rooms in operation, up 9 percentage points from 36% a year ago.





As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total number of 1,736 unopened pipeline hotels contracted or under construction, including 52 leased hotels and 1,684 manachised and franchised hotels. The unopened hotels in our pipeline represented 34% of the number of hotels in operation as of the end of Q3 2019 compared to 23% a year ago, an 11-percentage-point increase.





The ADR, which is defined as the average daily rate for all hotels in operation, was RMB245 in the third quarter of 2019, compared with RMB239 in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase of 2.6% was due to an increase in the proportion of midscale and upscale hotels with higher ADR in Huazhu’s brand mix, partially offset by a decrease in ADR of our mature hotels (where mature means those of our hotels which have been in operation for at least 18 months).





The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 87.7% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 90.7% in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease of 3.1 percentage points was mainly due to the deepening China economic slowdown.





RevPAR, defined as revenue per available room for all hotels in operation, was RMB215 in the third quarter of 2019, compared with RMB217 in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease of 0.8% was attributable to higher ADR.





For all of our mature hotels, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB211 for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 3.8% decrease from RMB219 for the third quarter of 2018, with a 1.1% decrease in ADR and a 2.5-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate. The year-over-year weaker performance was mainly due to macroeconomic softness and more promotions during this year’s summer vacation season.

As of September 30, 2019, H Rewards (Huazhu’s loyalty program) had approximately 139 million members, who contributed approximately 76% of room nights sold during the third quarter of 2019 and approximately 85% of room nights were sold through Huazhu’s direct channels.

Ji Qi, the founder, Executive Chairman and CEO commented: “We are delighted to achieve another quarter with strong growth. Huazhu has reached its first 5,000-hotel milestone and also embarked on its international expansion plan through the opening of the first Ji Hotel in Singapore as well as the recently-announced acquisition of Deutsche Hospitality. By leveraging our brand strength and operational excellence, we aspire to accelerate our growth goal, and establish a global hotel network during the next five years.”

1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenues from Huazhu hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1477 on September 30, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

(RMB in millions) Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 2,053 2,089 Manachised and franchised hotels 699 939 Others 16 27 Net revenues 2,768 3,055

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB3.1 billion (US$427 million), representing a 10.4% year-over-year increase, primarily attributable to our hotel network expansion and blended RevPAR growth.

Net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB2.1 billion (US$292 million), representing a 1.8% year-over-year increase.

Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB939 million (US$131 million), representing a 34.3% year-over-year increase. Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels accounted for 30.7% of Huazhu’s net revenues in the third quarter of 2019, up from 25.3% a year ago.



(RMB in millions) Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs 1,658 1,834 Other operating costs 2 11 Selling and marketing expenses 91 113 General and administrative expenses 233 277 Pre-opening expenses 60 126 Total operating costs and expenses 2,044 2,361

Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB1.8 billion (US$256 million), compared to RMB1.7 billion in the third quarter of 2018, representing a 10.6% year-over-year increase. Total hotel operating costs excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 represented 59.7% of net revenues, flat with the third quarter of 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB113 million (US$16 million), compared to RMB91 million in the third quarter of 2018. Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB112 million (US$16 million), representing 3.7% of net revenues, compared to 3.3% for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly related to the expansion of our sales and marketing team to strengthen our direct sales channels, increased bank charges for online payments, and higher commission fees to online travel agencies.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB277 million (US$38 million), compared to RMB233 million in the third quarter of 2018. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB257 million (US$35 million), representing 8.4% of net revenues, compared with 7.9% of net revenues in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to our investments to expand our hotel development teams, upscale-brand hotels and IT capabilities.

Pre-opening expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB126 million (US$18 million), representing a 110% year-over-year increase, mainly involving our upscale-brand hotels.

Other operating income, net for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB9 million (US$1 million), compared to RMB51 million in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year variance was mainly due to compensation received from landlords on termination of certain leased hotels in the third quarter of 2018.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB703 million (US$98 million), compared to RMB775 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB734 million (US$102 million), compared to RMB795 million for the third quarter of 2018. The operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of net revenues, for the third quarter of 2019 was 23.0%, compared with 28.0% in the third quarter of 2018; this was primarily due to our investments to accelerate our network expansion as well as pre-opening expenses for our upscale brands mentioned above. Excluding these investments in 2019, as well as the one-off compensation received in 2018 mentioned in the “Other operating income” section above, the operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 would have been approximately the same for the third quarter of 2018.

Other income, net for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB86 million (US$12 million), compared to RMB16 million for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher gains realized from our sales of some equity securities during the third quarter of 2019.

Unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB28 million (US$4 million), compared to RMB179 million in the third quarter of 2018. These unrealized gains were mainly related to our investments in Accor.

Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB431 million (US$60 million), compared to RMB668 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB434 million (US$60 million), compared to RMB509 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per share/ADS for the third quarter of 2019, basic earnings per share were RMB1.51 (US$0.21) and diluted earnings per share were RMB1.45 (US$0.20). For the third quarter of 2019, excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB1.52 (US$0.21) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB1.46 (US$0.20).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB898 million (US$126 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB901 million (US$126 million, 29.5% of net revenue), compared with RMB1.0 billion (36.4% of net revenue) for the third quarter of 2018. The pro forma adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) would have been RMB1.1 billion (36.3% on net revenue) after considering the impact of our investments in development teams, upscale brands hotel and IT capabilities mentioned above, as well as the foreign exchange loss related to Accor’s shares investment.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.0 billion (US$140 million). Investing cash inflow for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB11 million (US$2 million). Financing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB638 million (US$90 million).

Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB4.5 billion (US$622 million).

Debt financing. As of September 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total loan balance of RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to Huazhu was RMB2.8 billion.

Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standards

Beginning January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) utilizing the optional transition approach allowed under ASU 2018-11 and applying the package of practical expedients. By applying ASU 2016-02 at January 1, 2019, as opposed to at the beginning of the earliest period presented, the reporting for periods prior to January 1, 2019 will continue to be reported in accordance with Leases (Topic 840).

Guidance

For the full year of 2019, Huazhu maintains the net revenues growth range to be 10%-12%.

In 2020, Huazhu expects to accelerate the gross number of hotels opened to about 1,700, and about 75%-80% of which will be midscale and upscale brand properties.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s capital needs, business strategy and expectations. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project,” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results. Any or all of the Company’s forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should consider various factors, including the anticipated growth strategies of the Company, the future results of operations and financial condition of the Company, economic conditions in China, the regulatory environment in China, the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers over time, the Company’s ability to leverage its brands, business trends and competition in the lodging industry, the expected growth of demand for lodging in China, and other factors and risks outlined in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. These factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. In addition, new factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to the Company, which is subject to change. This release also contains statements or projections that are based upon information available to the public, as well as other information from sources which the Company believes to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed by the Company to be accurate, nor does the Company purport it to be complete. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by applicable law.

---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—



Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,262 4,013 561 Restricted cash 622 438 61 Short-term investments 89 63 9 Accounts receivable, net 195 194 27 Loan receivables 94 192 27 Amounts due from related parties 176 278 39 Prepaid rent 955 - - Inventories 41 47 7 Other current assets 540 639 89 Total current assets 6,974 5,864 820 Property and equipment, net 5,018 5,504 770 Intangible assets, net 1,834 1,659 232 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 20,729 2,900 Land use rights, net 220 217 30 Long-term investments 6,152 5,730 802 Goodwill 2,630 2,657 372 Loan receivables 189 273 38 Other assets 471 566 79 Deferred tax assets 505 488 68 Total assets 23,993 43,687 6,111 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 948 2,831 396 Accounts payable 890 991 139 Amounts due to related parties 75 93 13 Salary and welfare payables 521 318 44 Deferred revenue 1,005 1,156 162 Operating lease liabilities, current - 2,978 417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,607 1,762 247 Dividends payable 658 - - Income tax payable 265 230 32 Total current liabilities 5,969 10,359 1,450 Long-term debt 8,812 5,880 823 Deferred rent 1,507 - - Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent - 18,416 2,577 Deferred revenue 458 518 72 Other long-term liabilities 453 537 74 Deferred tax liabilities 475 476 67 Total liabilities 17,674 36,186 5,063 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (107 ) (107 ) (15 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,713 3,811 533 Retained earnings 2,610 3,760 526 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (42 ) (78 ) (12 ) Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders’ equity 6,174 7,386 1,032 Noncontrolling interest 145 115 16 Total equity 6,319 7,501 1,048 Total liabilities and equity 23,993 43,687 6,111





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Revenues: Leased and owned hotels 2,053 2,001 2,089 292 Manachised and franchised hotels 699 803 939 131 Others 16 55 27 4 Net revenues 2,768 2,859 3,055 427 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (595 ) (646 ) (664 ) (93 ) Utilities (110 ) (79 ) (105 ) (15 ) Personnel costs (429 ) (453 ) (466 ) (65 ) Depreciation and amortization (216 ) (237 ) (243 ) (34 ) Consumables, food and beverage (180 ) (201 ) (203 ) (28 ) Others (128 ) (127 ) (153 ) (21 ) Total hotel operating costs (1,658 ) (1,743 ) (1,834 ) (256 ) Other operating costs (2 ) (17 ) (11 ) (2 ) Selling and marketing expenses (91 ) (102 ) (113 ) (16 ) General and administrative expenses (233 ) (247 ) (277 ) (38 ) Pre-opening expenses (60 ) (122 ) (126 ) (18 ) Total operating costs and expenses (2,044 ) (2,231 ) (2,361 ) (330 ) Other operating income (expense), net 51 29 9 1 Income from operations 775 657 703 98 Interest income 42 41 46 6 Interest expense (64 ) (83 ) (72 ) (10 ) Other (expense) income, net 16 135 86 12 Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities 179 149 28 4 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 0 35 (108 ) (15 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes 948 934 683 95 Income tax expense (255 ) (286 ) (191 ) (27 ) Gain (Loss) from equity method investments (18 ) (43 ) (60 ) (8 ) Net income (loss) 675 605 432 60 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) 8 (1 ) (0 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 668 613 431 60 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (147 ) (64 ) (65 ) (9 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 528 541 367 51 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (7 ) 8 (1 ) (0 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited 521 549 366 51 Earnings (Losses) per share/ADS: Basic 2.37 2.16 1.51 0.21 Diluted 2.23 2.05 1.45 0.20 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 282,149,039 284,029,267 284,657,577 284,657,577 Diluted 303,605,292 304,526,084 304,311,266 304,311,266







Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Operating activities: Net income 675 605 432 60 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 20 31 31 4 Depreciation and amortization, and other 228 252 257 36 Loss (Income) from equity method investments, net of dividends 18 43 99 14 Investment (income) loss (193 ) (194 ) (6 ) (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 147 382 20 3 Other 19 42 174 24 Net cash provided by operating activities 914 1,161 1,007 140 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (349 ) (301 ) (390 ) (55 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (431 ) (25 ) (23 ) (3 ) Purchase of long-term investments (651 ) (148 ) (118 ) (16 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale of long-term investments 66 - 533 75 Loan advances (77 ) (149 ) (131 ) (19 ) Loan collections 47 66 148 21 Other - 4 (8 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,395 ) (553 ) 11 2





Financing activities: Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options

0 7 2 0 Proceeds from debt 643 1,682 2 0 Repayment of debt (3 ) (2,756 ) (605 ) (85 ) Other (99 ) 13 (37 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 541 (1,054 ) (638 ) (90 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0 ) 54 6 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60 (392 ) 386 53 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,487 4,457 4,065 569 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 4,547 4,065 4,451 622





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net Revenues Share-based Compensation % of Net Revenues Non-GAAP Result % of Net Revenues

RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,834 60.0 % 10 0.3 % 1,824 59.7 % Other operating costs 11 0.4 % - 0.0 % 11 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 113 3.7 % 1 0.0 % 112 3.7 % General and administrative expenses 277 9.1 % 20 0.7 % 257 8.4 % Pre-opening expenses 126 4.1 % - 0.0 % 126 4.1 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,361 77.3 % 31 1.0 % 2,330 76.3 % Income from operations 703 23.0 % 31 1.0 % 734 24.0 % Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net Revenues Share-based Compensation % of Net Revenues Non-GAAP Result % of Net Revenues US$ US$ US$ (in millions) Hotel operating costs 256 60.0 % 1 0.3 % 255 59.7 % Other operating costs 2 0.4 % - 0.0 % 2 0.4 % Selling and marketing expenses 16 3.7 % 0 0.0 % 16 3.7 % General and administrative expenses 38 9.1 % 3 0.7 % 35 8.4 % Pre-opening expenses 18 4.1 % - 0.0 % 18 4.1 % Total operating costs and expenses 330 77.3 % 4 1.0 % 326 76.3 % Income from operations 98 23.0 % 4 1.0 % 102 24.0 % Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Result % of Net Revenues Share-based Compensation % of Net Revenues Non-GAAP Result % of Net Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,743 61.0 % 10 0.3 % 1,733 60.7 % Other operating costs 17 0.6 % - 0.0 % 17 0.6 % Selling and marketing expenses 102 3.6 % 1 0.0 % 101 3.6 % General and administrative expenses 247 8.6 % 20 0.7 % 227 7.9 % Pre-opening expenses 122 4.3 % - 0.0 % 122 4.3 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,231 78.1 % 31 1.0 % 2,200 77.1 % Income from operations 657 23.0 % 31 1.0 % 688 24.0 % Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 GAAP Result % of Net Revenues Share-based Compensation % of Net Revenues Non-GAAP Result % of Net Revenues RMB RMB RMB (in millions) Hotel operating costs 1,658 59.9 % 7 0.2 % 1,651 59.7 % Other operating costs 2 0.1 % - 0.0 % 2 0.1 % Selling and marketing expenses 91 3.3 % 0 0.0 % 91 3.3 % General and administrative expenses 233 8.4 % 13 0.5 % 220 7.9 % Pre-opening expenses 60 2.2 % - 0.0 % 60 2.2 % Total operating costs and expenses 2,044 73.9 % 20 0.7 % 2,024 73.2 % Income from operations 775 28.0 % 20 0.7 % 795 28.7 %





Huazhu Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 668 613 431 60 Share-based compensation expenses 20 31 31 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (179 ) (149 ) (28 ) (4 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) 509 495 434 60 Adjusted earnings (losses) per share/ADS (non-GAAP) Basic 1.80 1.74 1.52 0.21 Diluted 1.71 1.66 1.46 0.20 Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 282,149,039 284,029,267 284,657,577 284,657,577 Diluted 303,605,292 304,526,084 304,311,266 304,311,266 Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP) 668 613 431 60 Interest income (42 ) (41 ) (46 ) (6 ) Interest expense 64 83 72 10 Income tax expense 255 286 191 27 Depreciation and amortization 222 245 250 35 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1,167 1,186 898 126 Share-based compensation 20 31 31 4 Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities (179 ) (149 ) (28 ) (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1,008 1,068 901 126





Huazhu Group Limited Operational Data As of September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2019 Total hotels in operation: 4,055 4,665 5,151 Leased and owned hotels 698 696 697 Manachised hotels 3,139 3,692 4,087 Franchised hotels 218 277 367 Total hotel rooms in operation 409,516 463,296 504,414 Leased and owned hotels 86,825 87,179 88,206 Manachised hotels 301,451 351,128 387,174 Franchised hotels 21,240 24,989 29,034 Number of cities 391 413 420 For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2019 2019 Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 279 281 288 Manachised hotels 228 225 235 Blended 239 236 245 Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 92.0 % 89.4 % 90.0 % Manachised hotels 90.4 % 86.3 % 87.2 % Blended 90.7 % 86.9 % 87.7 % RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 257 252 259 Manachised hotels 206 194 205 Blended 217 206 215 As of September 30, 2019

Hotels in operation Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 3,204 546 Leased and owned hotels 425 1 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,779 545 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,947 1,190 Leased and owned hotels 272 51 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,675 1,139 Total 5,151 1,736





Hotel portfolio by brand As of September 30, 2019 Number of hotels in operation Number of rooms in operation Economy hotels 3,204 278,142 HanTing Hotel 2,381 227,925 Hi Inn 450 27,282 Elan Hotel 373 22,935 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,947 226,272 HanTing Premium Hotel 180 16,385 Ibis Hotel 179 20,061 Ibis Styles Hotel 50 6,132 Starway Hotel 317 27,264 JI Hotel 759 96,232 Orange Select Hotel 233 27,311 Crystal Orange Hotel 77 10,207 Manxin Hotels & Resorts 39 3,308 Madison Hotel 5 536 Mercure Hotel 63 11,972 Novotel Hotel 9 2,928 Grand Madison Hotel 1 203 Joya Hotel 6 1,250 Vue Hotels & Resorts 21 727 Grand Mercure Hotel 8 1,756 Total hotels 5,151 504,414





Same-hotel operational data by segment Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30, For the quarter ended

yoy For the quarter ended

yoy For the quarter ended

yoy September 30,

change

September 30,

change

September 30, change 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,500 2,500 186 179 -3.7 % 196 194 -0.7 % 95.2 % 92.2 % -3.0 Leased and owned hotels 414 414 200 197 -1.6 % 211 212 0.6 % 95.0 % 92.9 % -2.0 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,086 2,086 182 175 -4.3 % 192 190 -1.0 % 95.3 % 92.1 % -3.2 Midscale and upscale hotels 861 861 289 278 -3.9 % 332 325 -2.2 % 87.1 % 85.6 % -1.5 Leased and owned hotels 184 184 355 337 -5.3 % 396 382 -3.5 % 89.8 % 88.1 % -1.7 Manachised and franchised hotels 677 677 265 257 -3.2 % 308 303 -1.5 % 86.1 % 84.7 % -1.5 Total 3,361 3,361 219 211 -3.8 % 236 234 -1.1 % 92.6 % 90.1 % -2.5



