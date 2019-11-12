Independent Sector Brings Upswell to Pittsburgh’s Nova Place in 2020

Upswell is a three-day experience for social impact changemakers of all kinds – community organizers, philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, government officials, corporate responsibility professionals, and more

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Independent Sector announced that it will hold Upswell 2020 at Nova Place, the largest urban renewal project in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania October 14-16.

Now in its third year, Upswell brings together social impact changemakers from around the country for a high-energy, immersive three-day experience where participants learn, share, connect, and re-charge. In contrast with the first two Upswell events, which have taken place in a traditional hotel setting, Upswell 2020 will grow into a unique space in the north side of Pittsburgh that embodies the event’s creative ambition and accommodates its rapidly growing audience. Nova Place is an urban development project of a former shopping center that includes Alloy 26, Pittsburgh’s largest co-working space and Innovation Works, the largest seed stage investor in the Southwestern Pennsylvania region. Parts of Upswell will also take place at nearby Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and pre-Upswell events will take place at the Wyndham Grand in downtown Pittsburgh.

“We are thrilled to be taking this social change and learning experience to the heart of the Pittsburgh community,” said Daniel J. Cardinali, president and CEO of Independent Sector. “Upswell has already helped thousands of changemakers find a home to build relationships and work through some of the most difficult adaptive challenges we face in creating positive social change. We know as diverse changemakers of every mission collide in this incredible space, imaginations will continue to expand on new and innovative ways of ensuring that all people thrive.”

“We are honored to host Upswell 2020 at Nova Place in Pittsburgh’s North Side,” said Jeremy Leventhal, managing partner of Faros Properties, which developed Nova Place. “Nova Place is one of the largest adaptive reuse projects in the region. We have focused on building Nova Place into a center of technology, entrepreneurship and community advancement. In parallel with our vision we are thrilled to welcome the Upswell community of changemakers to the city of Pittsburgh.”

“VisitPITTSBURGH is thrilled to welcome Upswell at Nova Place in 2020,” said Craig Davis, president and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “Upswell promises to be a can’t miss experience where anyone dedicated to social good can grow and learn. Pittsburgh celebrates innovation and change every day, and I couldn’t think of a better place for these changemakers to meet. I’m looking forward to welcoming their energy and passion to our city next year.”

In addition to the three-day event, Independent Sector is already engaging a group of 32 local Pittsburgh leaders through the Upswell Fellows program, which connects local leaders in each city where Upswell takes place. Through 2020, Independent Sector will also partner with local leaders and trained community organizers through an initiative known as the Upswell Accelerator to identify challenges that are locally grounded and nationally relevant. Learn more about past Accelerator work in Chicago here.

Upswell is generously supported by The Pittsburgh Foundation, Hillman Family Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. To learn more, visit upswell.org/pittsburgh.

Independent Sector is the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers, nonprofits, foundations, and corporations working to ensure all people in the United States thrive. Learn more at independentsector.org.

