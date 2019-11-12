Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces the Planned Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Hires Erik Helding as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable individual and family health insurance and supplemental plans, announced today the planned transition from Michael Hershberger as Chief Financial Officer to Erik Helding. Mr. Hershberger will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until November 15, 2019 and will continue to be employed with HIIQ until December 31, 2019 to assist with the transition. Mr. Helding will take over as the Chief Financial Officer on November 15, 2019.



Gavin Southwell, Chief Executive Officer of HIIQ, said, “I would like thank and recognize Mike for his financial leadership and invaluable contribution in building HIIQ. His strategic leadership has contributed greatly to the success of our overall organization.”

“We are very excited about the opportunities ahead. Erik is an outstanding executive with significant business experience and a proven track record of successfully leading financial operations in the insurance marketplace," said Mr. Southwell. "We believe that Erik will be a catalyst for the continued development of our company well into the future. We are confident that his strategic leadership, financial acumen, and broad expertise will help us continue to scale our businesses and drive financial results."

Mr. Helding was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO). Prior to that, he served in various financial leadership positions at CNO. He joined CNO in 2004 as Director of Finance for Bankers Life and Colonial Penn. Prior to joining CNO, Mr. Helding held finance positions with GE Capital from 1999-2004. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health and life insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capabilities. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com .

