The Paley Center for Media Announces the Launch of The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by the William S. Paley Foundation

The Historic Keynote will Take Place at the 24th Paley International Council Summit: Agility in Media: Navigating the Global Market in New York City, November 14-15

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will pay tribute to Dr. Henry A. Kissinger at this year’s Paley International Council Summit with the inauguration of The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by The William S. Paley Foundation. Dr. Kissinger is one of most respected leaders on the global stage, and a founding member of the Summit along with Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Gustave M. Hauser. This inaugural address will serve as the opening session of the 2019 Summit, which will be held at the Paley Center’s New York location November 14-15.

Celebrating its twenty-fourth year, the Paley International Council Summit has taken place in countries such as China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The Summit has been hosted by sitting heads of state including Italian Prime Minister Lamberto Dini and President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, French President Jacques Chirac, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Spain’s King Juan Carlos, Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, China’s President Jiang Zemin, South African President Thabo Mbeki, Canada’s Prime Minister Paul Martin, Turkey’s Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, India’s President Pratibha Patil, Monaco’s Prince Albert, and Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by The William S. Paley Foundation will be the highlight of every Paley International Council Summit which provides a forum for world leaders and dignitaries to discuss and provide an insider’s perspective on the leading issues of the day, and their implications on global business and politics in both the present day and beyond. This year’s keynote will be moderated by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and features Dr. Kissinger as well as James A. Baker III.

“Dr. Kissinger has played a crucial role in the formation of the Paley International Council Summit, and his contributions to the Summit’s success over the years are unparalleled,” said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & former CEO of Hearst, and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. “This keynote address will set the stage for crucial conversations on the important global challenges discussed at future Summits.”

“Co-founding the Paley International Council Summit along with Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Gus Hauser has been a highlight of my life, and I’m honored to be associated with this prestigious event,” said Dr. Henry A. Kissinger. “I’m grateful to both the Paley Center and The William S. Paley Foundation for making this possible.”

“The William S. Paley Foundation is proud to bestow this endowment honoring the legacy of Dr. Henry A. Kissinger,” said Pat Gallagher, Executive Director of The William S. Paley Foundation. “This keynote pays tribute to Dr. Kissinger’s invaluable contributions to the Paley International Council Summit, and will support its mission in advancing an exchange of ideas on the most important global issues of the day for generations to come.”

“It is a privilege to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, one of history’s most renowned statesmen, at the Paley International Council Summit,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by The William S. Paley Foundation, expresses our deep gratitude to Dr. Kissinger for his leadership and guidance over the years, serving as co-founder and co-chair of the International Council Summit, and as a member of our Board of Trustees.”

This year’s Paley International Council Summit will once again bring together some of the world’s most influential media, entertainment, technology, business, and government leaders from around the globe to advance the exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community. This year’s agenda includes:





The Henry A. Kissinger Opening Keynote Address made possible by The William S. Paley Foundation: Political Landscape: Global Affairs, Policy and Perspective : Featuring: James A. Baker III , 61st United States Secretary of State, Frank A. Bennack, Jr. , Executive Vice Chairman & former CEO of Hearst, and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media., and Henry A. Kissinger , 56th United States Secretary of State and Chairman, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

Featuring: , 61st United States Secretary of State, , Executive Vice Chairman & former CEO of Hearst, and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media., and , 56th United States Secretary of State and Chairman, Kissinger Associates, Inc. Direct to Consumer: Building Brands Through Communities: Featuring: David Zaslav , President & CEO, Discovery, Inc., and David J. Stern , Commissioner Emeritus, National Basketball Association.

Featuring: , President & CEO, Discovery, Inc., and , Commissioner Emeritus, National Basketball Association. Nurturing New Voices and Reaching New Audiences : Featuring: Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix, and Chris Redd , Saturday Night Live and Netflix’s Disjointed.

Featuring: Chief Content Officer, Netflix, and , Saturday Night Live and Netflix’s Disjointed. How Can Media Bring Consumers Together in a Divided World? : Featuring: Michael I. Roth , Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group, and Willie Geist, Host, NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, and Co-Host, MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Featuring: , Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group, and Host, NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, and Co-Host, MSNBC’s Morning Joe. AVOD vs. SVOD: What Does the Winners Circle Look Like? : Featuring: Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company, Farhad Massoudi, Founder & CEO, Tubi, Nicolle Pangis, CEO, Ampersand, Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO, Pluto TV, and David Kenny, CEO & Chief Diversity Officer, Nielsen.

Featuring: Integrated Media Company, Founder & CEO, Tubi, CEO, Ampersand, Co-Founder & CEO, Pluto TV, and CEO & Chief Diversity Officer, Nielsen. The Best Seat in the House: Innovations in Sports Viewing : Featuring: Robert D. Manfred, Commissioner, Major League Baseball, Angela Courtin, Global Head of Entertainment, Media, & Experiences, YouTube TV, and Jason Kelley , General Manager, IBM Blockchain Services.

Featuring: Commissioner, Major League Baseball, Global Head of Entertainment, Media, & Experiences, YouTube TV, and , General Manager, IBM Blockchain Services. The FBI: Protecting Our Nation and Upholding the Constitution : Featuring: Christopher Wray , Director of the FBI, and Richard Haass , President of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Featuring: , Director of the FBI, and , President of the Council on Foreign Relations. M&A in the Modern Media Landscape : Featuring: Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine, & Moore, LLP, Ketan Mehta, Managing Director, Allen & Company, and David Faber , Co-Host Squawk on the Street, CNBC.

Featuring: Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine, & Moore, LLP, Managing Director, Allen & Company, and , Co-Host Squawk on the Street, CNBC. Touchdown: 100 Seasons and Counting! : Featuring: Roger Goodell , Commissioner, National Football League, and James Brown , Host of The NFL Today, CBS Sports and Showtime’s Inside the NFL.

Featuring: , Commissioner, National Football League, and , Host of The NFL Today, CBS Sports and Showtime’s Inside the NFL. Consumer Behavior: Experience Over Things : Featuring: David Eun , President Samsung NEXT, Chief Innovation Officer, Samsung Electronics, and Stephanie Mehta , Editor-In-Chief, Fast Company.

Featuring: , President Samsung NEXT, Chief Innovation Officer, Samsung Electronics, and , Editor-In-Chief, Fast Company. Navigating Music in the Digital Age : Featuring: Steve Cooper , CEO, Warner Music Group, Tamara Hrivnak , VP of Music Business Development & Partnerships, Facebook, and Tim Ingham , Founder & Publisher, Music Business Worldwide (MBW).

Featuring: , CEO, Warner Music Group, , VP of Music Business Development & Partnerships, Facebook, and , Founder & Publisher, Music Business Worldwide (MBW). Technology, Media, and Society : Featuring: James Murdoch , Founder & CEO, LUPA Systems LLC, and Reid Hoffman , Co-Founder, LinkedIn, and Partner, Greylock Partners.

Featuring: , Founder & CEO, LUPA Systems LLC, and , Co-Founder, LinkedIn, and Partner, Greylock Partners. The Road to 5G: A Fireside Chat with Hans Vestberg: Featuring: Hans Vestberg , Chairman and CEO, Verizon, and Kim Hart , Cities Correspondent, Axios.

Featuring: , Chairman and CEO, Verizon, and , Cities Correspondent, Axios. Global, Local, and the Current Climate for News : Featuring: Jesse Angelo, President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group, Guillaume Lacroix, CEO, Brut, Ellana Lee, Senior Vice President & Managing Editor, Asia Pacific, CNN International and Global Head of Features Content, CNN International and CNN Digital, and Warren St. John, President, Patch Media.

Featuring: President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group, CEO, Brut, Senior Vice President & Managing Editor, Asia Pacific, CNN International and Global Head of Features Content, CNN International and CNN Digital, and President, Patch Media. Lead, Invest, Inspire: Featuring: Shari Redstone, Vice Chair, CBS & Viacom, and Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Advancit Capital and Aryeh B. Bourkoff , Founder & CEO, LionTree LLC.

Featuring: Vice Chair, CBS & Viacom, and Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Advancit Capital and , Founder & CEO, LionTree LLC. Gaming and Interactive Entertainment: The State of Play : Featuring: Adam Silver , Commissioner, National Basketball Association, Strauss Zelnick , Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., and Sarah E. Needleman , Technology Reporter, The Wall Street Journal.

Featuring: , Commissioner, National Basketball Association, , Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., and , Technology Reporter, The Wall Street Journal. Committing to a More Inclusive Future: Featuring: Michael E. Kassan , Founder, Chairman & CEO, MediaLink, Anne del Castillo, Commissioner, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment, Rahul Chopra , Head of Stories Everywhere, Snap Inc., and Deeptha Khanna , Global President, Skin Health and Office of Marketing Value, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.

Featuring: , Founder, Chairman & CEO, MediaLink, Commissioner, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment, , Head of Stories Everywhere, Snap Inc., and , Global President, Skin Health and Office of Marketing Value, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. Vertical Integration: Featuring: Adam Bird , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, Tarun Katial , CEO, ZEE5 India, Dexter Goei , CEO, Altice USA, and Dana Strong , President, Consumer Services, Comcast Cable.

Featuring: , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company, , CEO, ZEE5 India, , CEO, Altice USA, and , President, Consumer Services, Comcast Cable. Does Agility Drive Disruption or Does Disruption Require Agility?: Featuring: Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, and Josh Sapan, President & CEO, AMC Networks.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible thanks to the generous support of Gustave M. Hauser, Hearst, McKinsey & Company, and Nielsen.

Verizon Media joins this year’s Summit as an official sponsor, obtaining exclusive, on-demand streaming highlights of discussions that will take place. Verizon will also host an on-site news studio during the Summit featuring interviews with key participants, and create bespoke Verizon content.

For more about the 2019 Paley International Council Summit, including registration information, confirmed speakers, and agenda, visit paleycenter.org/ic . You can also download this information by using the Paley IC 2019 NYC app.

Media Contact: Teresa Brady, The Paley Center for Media, 212-621-6697, tbrady@paleycenter.org

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

