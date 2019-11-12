BioCryst Commences Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today that it is offering to sell $55 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, BioCryst intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $8.25 million of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.



J.P. Morgan is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the offering.

All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by BioCryst, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities for the prophylactic BCX7353 program, primarily focusing on the U.S., EU and Japan; development of the BCX9930 program; development of the BCX9250 program; post-approval commitments for RAPIVABTM/ALPIVABTM; funding clinical development of pipeline assets; and capital expenditures and other general corporate expenses.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock described above has been previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

This offering is being made by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an oral ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results and achievements, use of proceeds, granting the underwriters an option to purchase additional shares and the completion of this offering. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or outcomes to be materially different from any future results, performances, achievements, or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to this offering and other risks and uncertainties inherent in BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents that BioCryst files periodically with the SEC, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.

BCRXW

CONTACT: John Bluth, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, +1-919-859-7910



