Amdocs Supports Three Ireland’s Successful Business-Led Transformation for Enhanced Customer and Employee Experience

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has successfully completed a significant milestone in the business-driven digital transformation programme it is delivering for Three Ireland. The project included the consolidation and modernization of its IT infrastructure, the operational management for over 50 third-party partners, and the digitization of Three Ireland’s customer experience, supporting its consumer and enterprise customer base.



As part of the pioneering project with Three, part of CK Hutchison Holdings, Amdocs applied DevOps methodologies to solution scoping, development and delivery. This enabled Three Ireland to receive demos and customer and employee feedback, ensuring that the solution was focused on the customer experience.

David Hennessy, Three Ireland CTO commented that: “Three Ireland is undergoing a significant transformation to its IT infrastructure and digital systems, as part of our plan to create the store of the future and seamless customer experiences. With Amdocs’ support, we are consolidating and upgrading our infrastructure, and digitalizing our systems to understand our customer journeys across all touch points of the business, leveraging smart systems to improve engagement and time-to-market.”

“As a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, Amdocs is delighted to have supported Three Ireland in achieving this significant milestone in their digital transformation journey. This enables them to deliver the best experience for their customers. Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

About Three Ireland

Three is one of Ireland’s leading mobile operators with 2.3 million customers (as of July 2019). Three operates 2G, 3G and 4G networks and has invested nearly €2 billion in Ireland to date.

About CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

Three is 100% owned by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison), a renowned multinational conglomerate committed to innovation and technology. Its diverse businesses employ over 300,000 people in over 50 countries across the world. CK Hutchison has five core businesses - ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19, May 28, August 19 and November 12, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com or amdocs@babelpr.com



