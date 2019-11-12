Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



“During the third quarter, we continued to make strong progress across our existing products and our pipeline,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive. “We are encouraged to see increasing demand for clonoSEQ as we continue developing the market and expanding our label. We were also excited to confirm our first clinical signal for immunoSEQ Dx, proving that we can read and translate how the adaptive immune system diagnoses disease.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $26.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 52% over the third quarter of 2018





Achieved milestone for immunoSEQ Dx with confirmation of the first clinical signal in acute Lyme disease





Entered into a partnership for use of the clonoSEQ Assay as preferred MRD test for drug development across Amgen’s hematology franchise





Entered into a partnership with Illumina to enable the development of IVD test kits for our diagnostic products

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue was $26.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, representing a 52% increase from the third quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $11.7 million for the quarter, representing a 38% increase from the third quarter in the prior year. Development revenue increased to $14.4 million for the quarter, representing a 65% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $44.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $26.3 million in the third quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 68%.

Net loss was $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $5.1 million for the third quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $708.7 million as of September 30, 2019.

2019 Financial Guidance

Management will provide updates to the 2019 revenue outlook on the conference call scheduled to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (800) 361-2311 for U.S. callers or (409) 937-8761 for international callers (Conference ID: 3698520). The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;





changes in our working capital needs;





income tax expense (benefit), which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;





the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;





the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and





the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Investor Contact

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@adaptivebiotech.com

Media Contact

Beth Keshishian

media@adaptivebiotech.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenue Sequencing revenue $ 11,683 $ 8,463 $ 29,631 $ 22,524 Development revenue 14,375 8,725 31,231 15,947 Total revenue 26,058 17,188 60,862 38,471 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 5,601 5,360 16,323 14,393 Research and development 20,506 9,783 49,516 28,090 Sales and marketing 9,099 6,039 25,813 16,415 General and administrative 8,477 4,739 22,143 13,914 Amortization of intangible assets 428 428 1,270 1,271 Total operating expenses 44,111 26,349 115,065 74,083 Loss from operations (18,053 ) (9,161 ) (54,203 ) (35,612 ) Interest and other income, net 4,103 869 6,208 2,436 Net loss (13,950 ) (8,292 ) (47,995 ) (33,176 ) Fair value adjustment to Series E-1 convertible preferred stock options — (4 ) (964 ) (2 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (13,950 ) $ (8,296 ) $ (48,959 ) $ (33,178 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (2.67 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 124,285,686 12,620,010 50,552,389 12,430,535





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,941 $ 55,030 Short-term marketable securities 498,487 109,988 Accounts receivable, net 9,257 4,807 Inventory 8,667 7,838 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,004 3,055 Total current assets 601,356 180,718 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 46,542 19,125 Long-term marketable securities 135,306 — Restricted cash 2,138 61 Intangible assets, net 12,356 13,626 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 722 186 Total assets $ 917,392 $ 332,688 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,421 $ 1,793 Accrued liabilities 3,381 2,562 Accrued compensation and benefits 5,982 4,641 Current portion of deferred rent 324 1,109 Current deferred revenue 61,269 12,695 Total current liabilities 73,377 22,800 Long-term liabilities Convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 336 Deferred rent liability, less current portion 6,258 6,102 Financing obligation 23,449 — Deferred revenue, less current portion 228,339 704 Other long-term liabilities 44 — Total liabilities 331,467 29,942 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, no and 93,762,517 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; no and 92,790,094 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively;

aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $572,866 at September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively — 560,858 Shareholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock: $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 and no shares authorized at September

30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 and 131,000,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; 124,316,080 and

12,841,536 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 12 1 Additional paid-in capital 930,208 37,902 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 572 (107 ) Accumulated deficit (344,867 ) (295,908 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 585,925 (258,112 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 917,392 $ 332,688

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited) Net loss $ (13,950 ) $ (8,292 ) $ (47,995 ) $ (33,176 ) Interest and other income, net (4,103 ) (869 ) (6,208 ) (2,436 ) Income tax (benefit) expense — — — — Depreciation and amortization expense 2,063 1,465 5,716 4,407 Share-based compensation expense 3,335 2,553 9,713 8,103 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,655 ) $ (5,143 ) $ (38,774 ) $ (23,102 )







