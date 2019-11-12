H/Cell Energy Reports FY2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, has announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $1,701,365 and a net loss of $189,403 which included $86,217 of non-cash charges that do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.03) per share loss. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, HCCC generated revenue of $5,333,559 and a net loss of $438,264 which included $285,251 of non-cash charges that again, do not affect the cash flow performance or working capital of HCCC. This amounts to a $(0.06) per share loss.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "HCCC has been building momentum over the last few months. Recently, in several releases, we announced over $3.8 million in new contracts that we expect to be primarily completed in the fourth quarter, with some of those projects being pushed out to the first quarter of 2020. Even after being awarded several new projects, the bid list remains strong with close to $30 million of activity. Our two subsidiaries are operationally profitable year to date and have each established renewable energy efforts that have resulted in significant opportunities going forward. Corporate expenses have been more than originally budgeted this year due primarily to capital raising efforts. However, we have been successful in raising growth capital which should help us expand in 2020. Although non-cash charges have no bearing on our cash flow or working capital, we are planning to minimize non-cash charges in the future so that we can produce positive net income results overall. We are looking forward to building our business in this high growth renewable energy sector and establishing HCCC as a premier advanced clean energy company.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200

Dallas, Texas 75234

972-888-6009 USA

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,389 $ 359,134 Accounts receivable 1,019,524 1,087,381 Prepaid expenses 19,763 16,282 Current right of use asset 85,807 - Costs and earnings in excess of billings 3,709 45,478 Total current assets 1,371,192 1,508,275 Property and equipment, net 464,075 476,436 Security deposits and other non-current assets 31,109 32,530 Deferred tax asset 50,000 50,000 Customer lists, net 68,282 83,645 Deferred offering cost 133,797 - Right of use asset 139,607 - Goodwill 1,373,621 1,373,621 Total assets $ 3,631,683 $ 3,524,507 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 746,081 $ 891,354 Current line of credit 303,526 - Billings in excess of costs and earnings 44,301 195,331 Sales and withholding tax payable 50,072 59,857 Current equipment notes payable 41,358 38,991 Current operating lease liability 85,807 - Current finance lease payable 73,842 65,265 Current convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts 257,659 - Income tax payable 33,134 48,643 Total current liabilities 1,635,780 1,299,441 Noncurrent liabilities Line of credit - 28,359 Lease operating liability 141,171 - Earn out payable 204,383 190,736 Finance leases 268,269 232,876 Equipment notes payable 76,159 121,038 Convertible notes payable – related party, net of discounts 155,442 29,122 Total noncurrent liabilities 845,424 602,131 Total liabilities 2,481,204 1,901,572 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized;

7,694,024 and 7,586,024 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 769 758 Additional paid-in capital 2,950,136 2,983,476 Accumulated deficit (1,724,028 ) (1,285,764 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,398 ) (75,535 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,150,479 1,622,935 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,631,683 $ 3,524,507





H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS – OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Construction income $ 1,701,365 $ 1,830,992 $ 5,333,559 $ 5,535,352 Related party - 8,499 - 40,288 Total revenue 1,701,365 1,839,491 5,333,559 5,575,640 Cost of goods sold Direct costs 1,241,630 1,438,669 3,747,390 3,901,125 Direct costs – related party - 9,019 - 40,636 Total cost of goods sold 1,241,630 1,447,688 3,747,390 3,941,761 Gross profit 459,735 391,803 1,586,169 1,633,879 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 555,682 607,125 1,794,191 1,850,140 Management fees – related party 21,500 19,500 60,500 58,500 Total operating expenses 577,182 626,625 1,854,691 1,908,640 Loss from operations (117,447 ) (234,822 ) (268,522 ) (274,761 ) Other expenses Interest expense 11,801 7,544 23,892 21,636 Interest expense – related party 64,065 19,877 158,220 52,768 Change in fair value earn-out 4,704 4,290 13,647 11,028 (Gain) loss on fixed asset disposal (8,614 ) 795 (26,017 ) 4,149 Total other expenses 71,956 32,506 169,742 78,553 Net loss $ (189,403 ) $ (267,328 ) $ (438,264 ) $ (364,342 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net Foreign currency translation adjustment (15,236 ) (7,828 ) (863 ) (40,657 ) Comprehensive loss $ (204,639 ) $ (275,126 ) $ (439,127 ) $ (404,999 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,574,247 7,586,024 7,596,286 7,469,307 Diluted 7,574,247 7,586,024 7,596,286 7,469,307











