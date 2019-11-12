Fini Shoes Revolutionizes Footwear Industry with Innovative and Stylish Designs

Fini Shoes Innovative, multidimensional shoes Designed for maximum comfort and durability

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fini Shoes is pleased to announce they are revolutionizing the footwear industry with their innovative, stylish, and comfortable designs.

Fini Shoes is a lifestyle shoe engineered and designed for maximum comfort and durability, without forgoing the luxury aesthetic. The company produces an innovative, multidimensional shoe that caters to all types of people and occasions, from day to night, weekdays to weekends.

“The key differentiator that sets Fini Shoes apart from all market competitors is the unique, never seen before customization elements we offer,” says Dami Adepoju, a representative of the company. “The shoe allows the wearer to add multiple add-ons through a seamless and minimal zipper concept. It’s really quite remarkable.”

Fini Shoes works by providing the wearer with the ability and choice to switch out part of their shoe to become a completely new shoe. As a result, the shoe can be worn in a variety of ways and can adapt to any environment, depending on the shoe accessories available.

“Our mission is to disrupt the saturated shoe market and provide a price, value, and style unmatched in today’s retail industry,” states Adepoju. “We want our future customers to be engaged and grow with us as we develop our brand and a new trend.”

Fini Shoes is excited about their opportunity and hopes to provide a product that is admired, worn with pride, and inspires others.

For more information about Fini Shoes, or to view their full product line, please visit https://www.fini.shoes/. New collections will be available online as of November 21st.

About the Company

Fini Shoes debuted to the market in 2018 with fervor to introduce luxury aesthetic and premium quality with a twist. The company’s mission is to innovate the shoe industry, one pair – and six looks – at a time.

The team at Fini Shoes is focusing on bringing customers the best experience from delivering a quality product to the best customer service.

Fini Shoes firmly believes in social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Every shoe is designed in New York and handcrafted in Portugal.





