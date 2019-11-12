Curved Air Announce Plans For New Projects and the Band’s 50th Anniversary Year in 2020

Curved Air Curved Air - The Curved Air Family Album Curved Air - Live at Under the Bridge

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curved Air was formed in 1970 and ever present original member Sonja Kristina will be continuing to lead the band into the band’s 50th Anniversary year with a range of projects and a world tour.The band will be recording a new studio album in 2020, along with contributing to the release of a 50th Anniversary Compilation which will include newly recorded tracks, featuring former and current members of the band, recording together in various combinations.Curved Air will be touring the Americas, Japan, Europe and also appearing on Cruise to the Edge in 2020.The 50th Anniversary year line-up has also been solidified with Curved Air welcoming back Kirby Gregory to the line-up after a break of 3 years. Kirby was originally in the heyday era line-up which recorded Air Cut in 1973. He returned to the band playing guitar for the recording of the very successful North Star album. Kirby was professionally committed to other projects from the end of 2015 until now, and he is looking forward to embarking on the 50th Anniversary World Tour in 2020.The current line-up was completed when, after much searching, the band found and welcomed Grzegorz “Greg” Gadziomski to the line-up. Greg is a classically trained Violin player who likes to play in many genres but prefers Progressive Rock/Fusion as a particular passion. The band would like to acknowledge and thank Paul Sax who has decided to retire from touring after a lifelong career. Paul was a member of Curved Air from 2009 and the band wish him much happiness and peace in his retirement.The accomplishments of the previous line-up and former members were recently showcased with the release of two titles on the band’s own Curved Air Records via Cherry Red: “The Curved Air Family Album” and “Live at Under the Bridge”.“The Curved Air Family Album” features 26 tracks including rare and unreleased band and solo recordings, including by current and former members which Sonja Kristina described as “How appropriate that many Curved Air members past and present have contributed to a special collection called The Curved Air Family Album for our 50th year. I’m excited about this – it’s so great to hear all the unique sounds, surprising collaborations, eclectic songs and haunting instrumentals including from Francis Monkman, Darryl Way, Stewart Copeland, Kirby Gregory and Robert Norton – they all make for a very enjoyable double album.”Amazon CD: https://geni.us/CAfamily iTunes: https://geni.us/CAfamilyiTune Google Play: https://geni.us/CAfamilyG Spotify: https://geni.us/CAfamilySpotify “Live at Under the Bridge” captures the band live playing Air Conditioning in its entirety, with special guests Darryl Way and Ian Eyre, as well as tracks from North Star and other Greatest Hits. Of this release, Sonja Kristina said “The 45th Anniversary of the release of Air Conditioning was a triumph of performance, musicianship, presentation and appreciative reception. Original and current members on stage together - what joy! Robert Norton’s pristine production perfectly captures the sound and energy of our night of celebration.”Amazon CD: https://geni.us/CAbridge iTunes: https://geni.us/CAbridgeiTunes Google Play: https://geni.us/CAbridgeG Spotify: https://geni.us/CAbridgeSpotify Curved Air is:Sonja KristinaKirby GregoryChris HarrisRobert NortonAndy TweenGrzegorz “Greg” GadziomskiPhoto by Howard RankinCurved Air is managed by Daniel Earnshaw at QEDG Management daniel@qedg.co.ukCurved Air Official Website: www.curvedair.com Curved Air Official Facebook: https://en-gb.facebook.com/CurvedAir Curved Air Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/curvedair1 Curved Air Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/curvedair/ Press inquiries:



