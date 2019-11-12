Allocadia Announces Winners of 2019 RunMarketing Awards

Team and individual winners celebrated for driving innovation and success in Marketing Performance Management

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia, the leader in marketing performance management, today announced the winners of the 2019 RunMarketing Awards . This annual award program celebrates marketing teams and individuals who have driven major business impact by creating operational efficiencies and establishing financial management practices that enable teams to make smarter investment decisions. Winners were chosen based on their vision and execution of programs that tie investments and results data together to drive true ROI.



“The RunMarketing Awards celebrate the heroes of the marketing organization, those that are creating operational efficiencies across the board so that their fellow marketers are empowered to create amazing customer experiences and drive tangible business impact for their organizations,” said Julia Stead, CMO of Allocadia. “The nominees and winners are those that go above and beyond to better plan, manage, and measure their investments, so that investment data is a foundational part in assessing the effectiveness of their entire marketing plan.”

This year’s winners are:

Yvonne Stacherski, VP Marketing Operations at Comerica Bank

Innovative Integrator

In applying an open mind to change, a constant desire to enhance processes and a thoughtful approach to decision-making, Yvonne has led the charge in developing an integrated martech stack and marketing performance foundation that is well positioned to support future growth.

LinLin Li, VP Operations at MobileIron

Operational All-Star

Linlin elevates the operational role for all marketers by applying incredible finance and business acumen and a set of intense analytical skills to a position in which she is a strong advocate for company-wide alignment, marking her as a leader in the field of operations.

Carrie Storley, Global Planning Specialist at Rockwell Automation

Finance’s Best Friend

Carrie is the quintessential example of how a purposefully and graciously forged alignment between marketing and finance gets everyone talking the same language and on the same path toward a common view and plan.

David Schermbeck, Senior Business Analyst at Red Hat

The Marketer’s Champion

The way David has transformed complex reporting processes with interesting and innovative integrations is inspiring in itself, and that he has done so with the primary goal of vastly improving the marketer’s experience proves he is instrumental in leading Red Hat into the new era of marketing.

Lars Ahntholz, Marketing Investment Operations Manager at Poly

Agent of Collaboration

The ultimate collaborator, Lars managed not only the integration of marketing finance systems of two separate companies, their teams and established processes with such grace and positivity, but did so while maintaining an impressive level of operational excellence, making him a true MPM champion.

Nomination Process

Allocadia collected nominations globally during a month-long submission period this fall. All finalists were reviewed by a judging panel of experts including: Jason Johns, Senior Manager of Marketing Operations at Equinix and 2018 RunMarketing Award winner; Kathleen Schaub, Vice President of CMO Advisory Service at IDC; Kristine Steuart, CEO & Co-Founder at Allocadia; and Julia Stead, CMO at Allocadia.

About Allocadia

Allocadia’s Run Marketing Platform gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how to #RunMarketing at Allocadia.com.

Contact

Julia McPherson

allocadia@allisonpr.com

503-290-7316



