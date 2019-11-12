Global Electric Engine Industry Growth Statistics 2019: The Future of Electric Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- IRELAND, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Electric Engine Market Outlook”. All the data and information, especially numerical data, involved in this market report has been represented very well in the form of graphs, charts or tables for the better understanding of users. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. Few more data models employed for the research methodology are merchant positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, thorough analysis and vendor share analysis. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. We create Strategic reports with the help of very loyal sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites and annual reports of the companies have been referred to collect the data which can be relied upon confidently. This Electric Engine report also gives explanation about strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and provides a competitive landscape for the market.



Global electric engine market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.82% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for superior machine control in automotive industry and rising concern to reduce energy consumption and pollution are the factor for the growth of this market.

The automotive industry is undergoing a radical transformation, and most car manufacturers agree that the next 10 years will bring more changes than the previous two decades. The next target date cited by car manufacturers as a turning point is 2026, when everything from materials and fuel to cost, and companies that make cars will look dramatically different.

GE, YASA Limited, ABB, Arc Systems Inc, Brook Crompton UK Ltd, DENSO Corporation., FAULHABER Group, Zytek Group Limited, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Torqeedo GmbH, PEEI, Oceanvolt, Elaphe Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, BorgWarner Inc., Portescap, Lafert SpA, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Amber Group India., Kisankraft and others.

In December 2017, Schaeffler announced that they have acquired the remaining 49% of the company compact dynamics. This acquisition is the part of the company’s new strategy Mobility for tomorrow and will also help the company to expand their product portfolio. With the new technologies, the company will be able to create more effective products for their customer

In January 2017, Nidec Corporation announced the acquisition of Emerson Electric Co, so that they can expand their commercial and industrial business. The company will be able to combine the technologies of both the company and will create products to meet the need and requirement of the both the customers. This will enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market

Key Market Segmentation of Electric Engine Market

Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, Aerospace & transportation, Household appliances, Other Commercial Application),



(Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, Heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, Aerospace & transportation, Household appliances, Other Commercial Application), Speed (Low-Speed Electric Motors, Medium-Speed Electric Motors, High-Speed Electric Motors, Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors),



(Low-Speed Electric Motors, Medium-Speed Electric Motors, High-Speed Electric Motors, Ultrahigh-Speed Electric Motors), By Motor Type (Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Hermetic Motor),



(Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Hermetic Motor), Output Power (Integral Horsepower Output, Fractional Horsepower Output),



(Integral Horsepower Output, Fractional Horsepower Output), Voltage Range (9V & Below, 10-20V, 21-60V, 60V & Above),



(9V & Below, 10-20V, 21-60V, 60V & Above), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Report on ( Global Electric Engine Market Report ) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Electric Engine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.





To describe Electric Engine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Engine Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation.



To analyze the top manufacturers of Electric Engine Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation. Chapter 3: Electric Engine Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share.



Electric Engine Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share. Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Engine Creation, for each region.



To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electric Engine Creation, for each region. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.



to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions. Chapter 10 and 11 to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Electric Engine to 2019.



to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Electric Engine to 2019. Chapter 11 Electric Engine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue.



Electric Engine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue. Chapter 12: To describe Electric Engine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

