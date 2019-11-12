Bonnefield announces first close of its newest core Canadian farmland investment fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonnefield Financial Inc. (Bonnefield), a leading farmland investment management firm, today announced the first close of Bonnefield Canadian Farmland LP V (LP V) with $137 million (CAD) of commitments. LP V is an open-ended fund targeted at institutional and accredited investors. Bonnefield anticipates the next close of LP V in early 2020.



This new fund comes as Bonnefield sees more institutional investors seeking open-ended structures in their real asset portfolios. “The open-ended structure offers important liquidity characteristics that suit a broad range of institutions across Canada,” said Andrea Gruza, VP of Capital Markets at Bonnefield. “Many of these investors are interested in gaining exposure to the attractive attributes of Canadian farmland, such as its ability to hedge against inflation and its low correlation with stocks, bonds, and traditional real estate.”

LP V invests in a diversified portfolio of core farmland across Canada and Bonnefield has already identified a number of attractive farmland acquisitions across Canada for the Fund.

About Bonnefield Financial Inc.

Bonnefield is Canada’s foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers, dedicated to preserving farmland for farming. We partner with progressive, growth-oriented farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt and finance retirement and succession. Our investors are individuals and institutions who are committed to the long-term future of agriculture. www.bonnefield.com ; @bonnefield

Contact:

Allison Mitchell

amitchell@bonnefield.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.