Pacific Dental Services® Announces the Opening of its First Supported Dental Practice in the State of Illinois

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Dental Services (PDS®) announces the opening of its first supported dental practice in the state of Illinois, providing access to comprehensive oral health care to residents in Fairview Heights, Illinois. The new PDS-supported dental office, Fairview Heights Dentistry, is led by owner dentist Bryan Watanabe, D.D.S. In addition, Akshay Vij, D.D.S. and Efrain Vargas, D.D.S. will provide a patient-centric approach for residents in the Fairview Heights community, providing patients with modern dentistry with proven technology with CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dentistry, digital x-rays, laser, online scheduling, and the VELscope® Enhanced Oral Assessment System, among other technologies at the forefront of oral and whole-body health care.

“We’re excited to expand access to high-quality oral health care for patients in Illinois,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, Founder & CEO of Pacific Dental Services. “Supporting dentists so they can keep their patients healthier and happier is the purpose of PDS. We’re pleased to have this opportunity to help the patients in Fairview Heights receive the comprehensive oral health care they need and want.”

Although PDS’ network of supported dental practices has now expanded to 22 states throughout the U.S., their organization remains uniquely local. Within their neighborhood practices, each owner dentist remains focused on providing comprehensive oral health care, one patient at a time.

“As your dentist, you can expect the best quality of dental care from me and my clinical team,” said Dr. Vargas. “I’m excited to be part of the Fairview Heights community and help patients achieve their best smile, while educating them about the connection between oral health and whole-body health.” Adds Dr. Vij, who is also the Director of Esthetic & Digital Dentistry at ATSU-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, “As my patient, you can expect me to treat you like family. I’ll work with you to ensure you’re comfortable. My job is to make sure we achieve your optimal dental health goals.”

PDS-supported practices are committed to bringing awareness to adult and pediatric patients about the link between oral health and whole-body health – what PDS and its supported practices call the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

Home to approximately 17,000 residents, Fairview Heights is known as one of the best places to live in Illinois. This city, which is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary as a community, is considered the “retail hub of Southern Illinois.” Fairview Heights Dentistry is located on the corner of IL-159 and Lincoln Trail; next to AT&T and across from Walgreens. To schedule an appointment with Fairview Heights Dentistry, visit their website at www.fairviewheightsdentistry.com or call (618) 310-0263.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with over 750 supported dental offices across the United States and plans to expand into several new markets. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™.

