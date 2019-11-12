There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,181 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  October   YTD - October Beginning
Inventory
  2019 2018 % Chg   2019 2018 % Chg Oct 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 14,129 14,698 -3.9   144,713 137,488 5.3 91,024
  40 < 100 HP 6,312 6,636 -4.9   51,426 51,133 0.6 36,166
  100+ HP 2,851 2,797 1.9   16,017 15,527 3.2 9,051
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 23,292 24,131 -3.5   212,156 204,148 3.9 136,241
4WD Farm Tractors 518 533 -2.8   2,464 2,312 6.6 934
Total Farm Tractors 23,810 24,664 -3.5   214,620 206,460 4.0 137,175
Self-Prop Combines 495 458 8.1   4,114 4,015 2.5 1,158
                 

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.