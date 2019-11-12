AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

October YTD - October Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 % Chg 2019 2018 % Chg Oct 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,129 14,698 -3.9 144,713 137,488 5.3 91,024 40 < 100 HP 6,312 6,636 -4.9 51,426 51,133 0.6 36,166 100+ HP 2,851 2,797 1.9 16,017 15,527 3.2 9,051 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 23,292 24,131 -3.5 212,156 204,148 3.9 136,241 4WD Farm Tractors 518 533 -2.8 2,464 2,312 6.6 934 Total Farm Tractors 23,810 24,664 -3.5 214,620 206,460 4.0 137,175 Self-Prop Combines 495 458 8.1 4,114 4,015 2.5 1,158

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



