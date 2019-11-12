Access-Power, Inc. Announces the Official e-filing with the United States Patent & Trademark for a Method and Delivery of Marijuana and Marijuana Clones Products Called Clones by Drones™

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation announces the official e-filing with the United States Patent & Trademark for a Method and Delivery of Marijuana and Marijuana Clones Products Called Clones by Drones™.



Patrick J. Jensen commented, “This is revolutionary. This is the next generation in marijuana and marijuana clone products delivery intended for recreational and medicinal use. We will implement a new secure online ordering process for people across the country to access. We will coordinate our efforts with local law enforcement to ensure strict compliance with local city, state, and federal laws. Our website in beta test mode will be www.clonesbydrones.com and will be revealed soon.” He further commented, “We will be pointing our two premium websites www.grandhavenmedicalmarijuana.com and www.grandrapidsmedicalmarijuana.com to our new website in the coming days.”

We are in early development of a new futuristic service trademarked under the brand name, Clones by Drones™, a method and delivery of marijuana and marijuana clone products online, and delivered by Drones. We are loyal to our Shareholders and are very excited about our future.

In addition, the Company offers a variety of calming pet products on our website: http://www.mycbdpets.com . There is no dilution in ACCR through the end of 2021. Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR







