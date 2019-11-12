Andrew Jones Auctions' next DTLA Collections & Estates auction will be held November 24; perfect gift ideas will abound

Mid-20th century Frank Kyle Modernist brass mounted and inlaid Wing desk ($4,000-6,000). Pair of George III sterling silver octagonal vegetable dishes by Richard Cooke of London, 1806 ($1,500-2,000). Pair of Chinese marble and mother of pearl inset hardwood side chairs from the late 20th century ($600-800). Gelatin silver print by Diane Arbus (American, 1923-1971) titled Jorge Luis Borges in Central Park, N.Y.C., (1969), printed later by Neil Selkirk ($3,000-5,000). Oil on canvas painting by Sarkis Diranian (Turkish, 1854-1918), titled The music room ($2,000-3,000).

Andrew Jones Auctions has much in store for its DTLA Collections & Estates auction, online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

The notable photography, fine art and design make this sale really special. And with the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity to acquire some truly unforgettable gifts.”” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auction season is in full swing and Andrew Jones Auctions has much in store for its Sunday, November 24th DTLA Collections & Estates auction, online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles, starting promptly at 10:30 am Pacific time. Internet bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The sale features 600 lots of fine art, Asian works of art, modern design, antiques, photographs, prints and multiples, antiquities, unusual and fine silver, rugs, books and manuscripts, and great vintage finds from local collections and estates. Previews will be held in the gallery on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 21st, 22nd and 23rd, from 10 am to 5 pm each day, Pacific time.“Our DTLA auctions are so much fun,” said company president Andrew Jones. “The offerings of notable photography, fine art and design make this sale really special. And with the holidays right around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity to acquire some truly unforgettable gifts.”The auction features property from the collection of longtime Los Feliz residents Dr. Ben Pinsky and Terry O’Neill Pinsky. Included is a large and varied selection of fine art, with highlights that include Sarkis Diranian ’s (Turkish, 1854-1918) charming oil on canvas entitled The music room ($2,000-3,000); Robert Alott’s (Austrian, 1850-1910) Levantine market scene ($1,500-2,000); and a lovely Portrait of a young woman by Arthur Hacker (English, 1858-1919) ($2,000-3,000).The collection also features Chinese works of art and furnishings, such as a pair of marble and mother of pearl inset hardwood side chairs ($600-800) and hardstone carvings ($300-500). The Belgian artist Jacqueline Balliu’s eclectic collection contains fine art, furnishings and unusual accessories. Artworks from collections in Santa Barbara, Venice and Maui are also included.The sale also features two early Aaron Siskind gelatin silver prints of Los Angeles from 1949 (each $6,000-8,000). Representing the East Coast is a Diane Arbus portrait of Jorge Luis Borges in Central Park N.Y.C, 1969 ($3,000-5,000). Photographs include works by Lee Friedlander, Thurston Hopkins and Bill Owens’ McDonald's modern day care center, 1975 ($2,000-3,000).Prints and multiples will include pieces by a host of artists such as Yaacov Agam. One of three works by him is the kinetic Spinning Polymorph ($2,000-3,000). Others include Edward Borein, Mary Cassatt, Raoul Dufy, Johnny Friedlaender, Robert Indiana, Rockwell Kent, Peter Milton, Pablo Picasso, John Sloan and Robert Riggs’s 1932 lithograph On the Ropes ($1,000-1,500).Design highlights will include a Frank Kyle Wing desk sculpture ($4,000-6,000) and a suite of four Colin Schleeh Designs bird’s-eye and tiger maple molded pocket vases (one lot, $600-800).Fine silver will be led by a collection from a historic Western family that features 18th and 19th century British pieces by Hester Bateman, William Stroud and John Edwards, plus a lovely pair of covered vegetable dishes by Richard Cooke, 1806, with heraldic engraving ($1,500-2,000).Antiquities will range from Bactrian to Egyptian to an Etruscan terracotta votive head ($500-700). Books and manuscripts will include Rudolph Ackermann’s The Microcosm of London, 1808-1810 ($8,000-12,000), as well as important titles from William Dugdale, Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams and others.Andrew Jones Auctions in downtown Los Angeles is the venue to find different, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space, or to re-design a room in an affordable, sustainable way. The auctions are diverse, eclectic and fun, featuring items from antiquity to the 21st century, to include decorations, design, furnishings, jewelry, paintings, unique accessories and much more.Next month, Andrew Jones Auctions will hold back-to-back sales just in time for the holidays. The first, titled Holiday Luxury, featuring prêt-à-porter and couture, accessories, jewelry and watches, will be held on Saturday, December 7th. The next day, an auction titled All Creatures Great and Small: Animals in the Arts, will be held. Both sales will be online and in the gallery.Andrew Jones Auctions is downtown Los Angeles’ only full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience and has worked at major international auction houses in America and Europe, successfully sourcing property from across North America.For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the November 24th DTLA Collections & Estates auction, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



