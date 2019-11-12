Get An Education In Quality - ISO 9001 University

Many wonder if they truly need ISO Certification. Daryl Guberman shines light on this area in a way sure to open eyes.

Quality means doing it right when no one is looking. Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction and skillful execution.” — John Ruskin

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Does a business need to do internal audits and management reviews to make sure their work is performed optimally? Quality expert Daryl Guberman, founder and CEO of Guberman-PMC is certainly a person fit to give an honest answer to this important question. In his latest video covering ISO quality related issues and concerns,"Implementing ISO Quality Management Certification Introduction" QA Expert Daryl Guberman, Explains”, Guberman approaches the subject very thoughtfully. Business owners are sure to find the wisdom he delivers valuable.

“For businesses ignoring Quality or using a poor choice for Quality certification they should be very concerned they are standing on thin ice,” commented Guberman. “If a name as big as Boening can stumble and run into problems it should be something that sends a shiver up the spine of smaller businesses with less resources. Here at Guberman-PMC we can help, the sooner the better.”

While there are a number of different Quality registrars many suffer from serious flaws in their own Quality, and even more shockingly, in their ethical frameworks. Guberman has led the way in making the world aware of these important issues, backing up his observations with facts, and staying firm to his personal, family, and business commitment to upright behavior, transparency, and remaining pro-American in all ways.

As a Quality consultant Guberman covers a wide range of ISO and Quality needs including highlights like ISO 9001 Quality Management System; ISO 16949 Automobile Related Products; ISO 14001 Environmental Management System; ISO 13485 Medical Devices; AS 9100 Rev C Aerospace Industry; GMP 2015 Good Manufacturing Practices; to name just a few of the many areas has and Guberman-PMC have deep experience in.

Guberman has been working hard on educating the public through his very active YouTube channel and is also very happy to take and answer questions in the quality and ISO area by email or phone call. In his fight against corruption he has also ran for public office in the past and may run again in the future as the need demands.

For more information on Guberman-PMC or to request a business evaluation be sure to visit http://dguberman.com

