Overstock Announces Investor Event on November 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Senior company executives to discuss results and strategies for retail and blockchain businesses with shareholders and analysts



SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), the e-commerce and blockchain technology pioneer, announces that its annual informational event for analysts and investors will be held on November 20, 2019, from 10 AM - 12 PM (ET). The event will take place at One World Trade Center, 285 Fulton St, New York, NY, 10007, which also houses the New York offices of tZERO, the company’s blockchain meets capital markets subsidiary.

This event will include discussion and Q&A on Overstock’s retail and blockchain businesses with members of the company’s executive leadership team following the company’s Q3 2019 earnings reporting .

Interested shareholders should contact Overstock’s Investor Relations team at ir@overstock.com for more information, or to reserve a seat at the event, as seating will be limited. Those unable to attend in person are invited to listen to the live webcast, accessible through the company’s Investor Relations page .

The company will take questions from shareholders and/or analysts via email prior to and during the event via emails to ir@overstock.com .

Webcast Information

To access the live webcast, please go to http://investors.overstock.com . To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter Conference ID 8276199 when prompted.

Replay

A replay of the event webcast will be available at http://investors.overstock.com , or via phone for seven days following the completion of the event by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 8276199.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly-owned subsidiary developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com .

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact including but not limited to our expectations regarding personalization technology. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on November 12, 2019, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Overstock.com, Inc.



Media Contact:

pr@overstock.com

Investor Contact:

ir@overstock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.