Global Diuretics Drugs Industry Report 2020 - Market Projected to Reach $1.11 Billion by 2022, Driven by the Rise in Renal & Kidney Disorder Cases

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diuretics drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The global diuretics market was valued at about $0.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.11 billion at a CAGR of 7% through 2022. Major players in the market are Merck & Co, Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Roche.



The diuretic drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC Market is the largest market for diuretic drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market. In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine. The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the GBD (Global Burden Disease) 2015 study, there were around 1.2 Million people in the world who died due to kidney failure in the year 2015, a 32% rise since 2005.



The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market. Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA's CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, WHO Guidelines. For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of FDA in the USA imposes several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210 and 211, with respect to application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.



A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics (study of how organism affects drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability. For instance, Nanomerics, a pharmaceutical nanotechnology drug delivery company is carrying out R&D in this technology by working on MET (Molecule Envelop Technology) Nanoparticles Oral Delivery. Also, in 2017, RUSNANO, a Russian biopharmaceutical company, made an investment of RUB 4.4 Billion ($68.1 million) for the production of Nano biopharmaceutics.



The manufacturers must comply with the European Medicines Agency's scientific guidelines on quality that should be maintained in the manufacturing, processing, packaging of the drugs and help manufacturers prepare marketing authorization applications. In addition, the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) guidelines lays down Good Manufacturing Practice (ICHQ7) guide which states that all the utilities like steam, gases, compressed air, heating, ventilation and air condition could impact the quality of the product (drug). Hence, proper monitoring and actions should be executed if limits are exceeded. It has also framed guidelines for Quality Risk Management (ICHQ9) that provides all the risk management methods and tools like FMEA (Failure Mode Effects Analysis), FMECA (Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis), FTA (Fault Tree Analysis), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critically Control Points) and others.



GlaxoSmithKline merged with Pfizer in the year 2018 for $12.7 Billion. The merger helped both the companies to deliver cash flows, stronger sales and earnings growth. The merger also helped both the companies to broaden their product portfolio. With the help of this merger, the flagship Diuretic drugs like Biduret and Biduret-L of GSK will take advantage of enhanced supply chain network of Pfizer, thus resulting in more sales of drugs. GlasxoSmithKline was established in the year 2000 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom. Pfizer was established in the year 1849 and is headquartered in New York, United States of America.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Diuretic Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Diuretic Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Diuretic Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Diuretic Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Diuretic Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Osmotic Diuretics

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Loop Diuretics

Thiazides & Thiazide-Like Diuretics

Aldosterone Antagonists

4.2. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hypertension

Glaucoma

Heart Failure

Kidney Stones

4.3. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

4.4. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Intravenous

Oral

5. Diuretic Drugs Market Regional & Country Analysis

5.1. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Diuretic Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Profiled



Merck & Co.

Meda Manufacturing GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z65lt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

