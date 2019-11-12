Catapult Learning and the University of Oregon’s Center on Teaching and Learning Awarded Grant to Support Literacy

Organizations’ Institute for Scaling Evidence Based Education Will Implement MTSS Reading Program Trial in 50 Schools

/EIN News/ -- CAMDEN, N.J. and EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a leading provider of professional development, instructional intervention, special education, and behavioral health solutions, and the Center on Teaching and Learning (CTL), a world-class research center of the University of Oregon College of Education that uses scientific evidence and research-based practices to advance teaching and student learning, today announced they are the recipients of an Institute of Education Sciences (IES) grant, awarded through the American Institutes of Research (AIR). The funding will enable the organizations to provide training and support to elementary school staff through the implementation of multi-tiered systems of support in reading (MTSS-R).



Through the Institute for Scaling Evidence Based Education (ISEBE), CTL and Catapult Learning will collaborate with AIR in a large-scale, randomized study of MTSS-R in first and second grades at 100 elementary schools over the course of the next several years. Fifty schools will implement the ECRI MTSS Reading Program and 50 schools will implement their current MTSS Reading Program.

ISEBE, a partnership between Catapult Learning and CTL, was formed with the mission to maximize the reach and impact of the most effective evidence-based strategies to students in districts across the country. This grant from IES, the independent research and evaluation arm of the US Department of Education, presents a perfect opportunity for ISEBE to deliver against its mission.

“ISEBE was formed with projects like this in mind,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Catapult Learning. “This grant allows us to further our commitment to delivering programs that are scientifically proven to generate positive outcomes for struggling students.”

“Being selected for this rigorous study also validates our new partnership with Catapult and supports our mission for ISEBE to scale evidence-based literacy practices across the U.S.,” stated Hank Fien, PhD, current director of the Center on Teaching and Learning.

The goal of the study is to implement a comprehensive MTSS-R model with fidelity and evaluate its impact on students’ reading achievement. Previous studies have demonstrated promise for individual components of MTSS-R, such as the use of supplemental reading interventions.

The study will take place in approximately 10 geographically diverse school districts. In each district, elementary schools will be randomly assigned to receive professional development and implement MTSS-R using Enhanced Core Reading Instruction (ECRI) or to the district’s business-as-usual MTSS-R approach.

“It’s exciting that the US DOE is investing funds to examine the efficacy of MTSS-R models for improving student learning,” said Nancy Nelson, PhD, who will serve as the director of the project. “It’s just as exciting for us that they’ve selected ECRI as the MTSS-R model to rigorously test.”

ISEBE’s expert coaches from CTL and Catapult will conduct readiness activities to help schools identify “areas for improvement” in their MTSS-R system, develop plans to address these areas, train Tier 1 teachers and Tier 2 interventionists to implement ECRI, establish school MTSS-R data teams, and use effective screening and progress monitoring systems.

The study will examine four components: differentiated and explicit Tier I instruction for all students; evidence-based Tier II intervention for students identified as being at risk for reading difficulty; screening of all students and progress monitoring of students identified as being at-risk; and the MTSS-R infrastructure necessary for schoolwide implementation, including the staff and procedures necessary to support MTSS-R implementation.

About the Institute for Scaling-Evidence Based Education

The Institute for Scaling Evidence-Based Education (ISEBE) is a public-private partnership between University of Oregon’s Center on Teaching and Learning, one of the nation’s leading educational R&D centers, and Catapult Learning, one of the nation’s largest educational service providers. Created to focus on a joint mission of improving student outcomes through evidence-based solutions, the Institute aims to maximize the reach and impact of best-in-class programming developed at the Center on Teaching and Learning. www.isebe.org

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, Inc. provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families, leading to better life outcomes, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company’s team of over 5,000 education and healthcare professional work to achieve measurable and sustained academic and behavioral gains through evidence-based programs that include special education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services and professional development. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning supports tens of thousands of children and families, over 500 school districts, and more than 25,000 teachers annually. Catapult Learning is accredited by AdvancED. www.catapultlearning.com

About Center on Teaching and Learning

Center on Teaching and Learning (CTL), one of the largest research centers at the University of Oregon (UO) was established in 2000 as part of the UO College of Education. Over the last decade, CTL has been awarded 75+ state and federal research grants . CTL is committed to conducting rigorous research on the design, delivery and efficacy of curriculum, instruction and assessment as individual elements used in schools, especially in the primary, elementary and middle school grades. CTL’s mission is to conduct, translate and disseminate research that focuses on the solutions to serious but practical problems in school systems.

CTL is the official home to DIBELS and the UO DIBELS Data System (DDS). The DDS, through its support of DIBELS and other student performance measures (e.g., easyCBM in reading and math), has served approximately 20% of all U.S. public schools (K–3). CTL also actively develops and thoroughly tests instructional programs, learning games, and education technology to enhance student learning across a range of academic subjects. https://ctl.uoregon.edu/

